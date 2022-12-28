  • Wednesday, 28th December, 2022

Again, Bandits Attack Kaduna Community, Abduct 16

Nigeria | 3 mins ago

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Sixteen people have been reportedly abducted in yet another attack on Angwa Pa community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state. A resident of the area said the incident occurred on Monday at about 7:30 pm.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after Christmas Day’s attack on Angwan Aku, also in Kajuru LGA, where one person was killed and 45 others  abducted.

A resident of the village said in a telephone chat that the bandits invaded the community at about 7pm and surrounded the village.

He said 53 people were abducted but 37 of them escaped and returned home  yesterday morning, leaving 16 others in captivity.

According to him, small villages that are sparsely populated are now the targets of the bandits.

He said: “We didn’t expect that the bandits will attack Angwan Pa because, after the attack on Anguwan Aku on Sunday, soldiers were deployed to condone the area.

“The bandits came around 7:30pm yesterday (Monday) and surrounded the village. They usually come in very large numbers and well armed.

“They will just sneak into a community, before you knew it, they had surrounded everywhere.

“If you run, they will shoot you and kill you. They don’t usually enter big communities that are densely populated.

“They target small and remote villages that are sparsely populated. They dare not enter big villages because they are also afraid of their lives. Many rural communities in Kajuru are living in perpetual fear.”

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police command, Mohammed Jalige,  could not be reached when contacted as his telephone was switched off.

