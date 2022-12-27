NSCDC Arrests 262 Suspects Over Oil Theft, Pipeline Vandalism in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Rivers State Command said it arrested 262 suspects allegedly connected to oil theft, illegal oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, advance fee fraud, cultism and other offences against the law.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Ogar Micheal disclosed this to journalists in Port Harcourt, while recounting the achievements of the command in 2022.

The Commandant said between January till December, 2022, it arrested the number of suspects, convicted 38 in 21 convictions in the court.

Ogar explained: “As we round up the year, it behooves the Command to retrospect and outline the various achievements and successes recorded so far. This would enable the public to access and evaluate our performance knowing fully well that there is always room for improvement.

“From the commencement of this year till date, the Command has made an estimate of 148 arrests with 262 suspects apprehended for oil theft, Illegal dealings in petroleum products, vandalism of oil pipelines and electrical power installations, advance free fraud, cultism and other offences against the law.

“There were also 38 convicts and 21 convictions secured at the court of competent jurisdiction in the state. The Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit also made remarkable success by settling 54 cases through mediations between aggrieved parties and suspects in Civil related matters.”

Ogar further stated that the Command would continue to maintain stronger synergy with all security agencies in the state to forestall any criminal tendencies during and after the festive period.

“It is pertinent to reiterate our unwavering commitment to protection of oil pipelines, telecommunication equipment, electrical power installations, schools, churches, all government buildings, INEC offices and materials most especially as criminal minded persons are noted for taking advantage of festive seasons to carry out their nefarious activities.

“The NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi has directed that our operatives be deployed massively to protect the lives and property of Rivers State people and enhance her Security architecture at this crucial period of time.

“Specific marching order has been given to the Divisional Officers across the 23 Local Governments in Rivers State; Our undercover operatives are to be on surveillance across churches, mosques, recreation centers, shopping malls, motor parks and all public gatherings while our uniform personnel are to constantly carry out patrols and quick response during emergencies.”

Reiterating their continuous collaborations with relevant Sister agencies to combat all criminalities in the areas already identified as flash points, Ogar added that, “illegal oil bunkering activities have reduced drastically to almost 90 per cent as a result of the synergy between the security agencies in Rivers State.”