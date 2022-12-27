Bandits Attack Community, Kill  One, Abduct 45 in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

One person was reportedly killed while 45 others were said to have been abducted in an attack by bandits on Angwan Aku community, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.



A resident of the community, who spoke on telephone, said the incident occurred at about 10am on Christmas Day when the villagers were preparing for church service.



He said initially 52 people were abducted, but seven of them escaped and while the bandits went with 45 people.

He said the bandits, who were well armed came in large numbers and surrounded the village.



“They came around 10am on Sunday when people were preparing to go to church. They were many and they parked their motorcycles on a bush path before they entered the village, shooting sporadically.



“They went from house to house, kidnapping people. They killed one person and went with 53 people but seven people escaped and came back. So 45 people are with them,” he said on telephone.



Asked whether security agencies were alerted, he said even if security agencies were alerted , the bandits would have finished their operations and left as the community is very far from Mararaban Kajuru where soldiers are stationed.



Spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, Mohammed Jalige, could not confirm the incident, but he promised to find out and get back.

“I will find out and get back to you please”, he said on telephone.



He was yet to get back at the time of this filing this report.