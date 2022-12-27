2023: Sanwo-Olu Seeks Continuous Support of Lagosians

•Says Buhari will inaugurate five projects in January

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the weekend urged residents of the state to continue to support his administration in her quest to deliver more dividends of democracy in line with the THEMES developmental agenda for Greater Lagos to Lagosians.

He said his administration in the last three and half years had delivered several iconic and laudable projects in different parts of the State in line with his government’s Greater Lagos agenda, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari would commission five projects in Lagos State in January 2023.

Buhari, according to Sanwo-Olu would commission the Lekki Deep Sea Port, Imota Rice Mill, 18 kilometres Phase I of the Lekki -Epe Expressway, and J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, Lagos Island.

The president would also commission the first phase of the Blue Line Rail from Marina to Mile 2 and do the groundbreaking of the second phase of the project from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko.

A statement quoted Sanwo-Olu to have said these on Sunday, during the Christmas Eve social events of the Yoruba Tennis Club and Island Club, held at the clubs’ secretariats in Lagos Island respectively.

During the events which were attended by hundreds of club executives and members as well as visitors, the President of Yoruba Tennis Club, Chief Babajide Damazio, and his Island Club counterpart, Prince Rabiu Oluwa, promised continuous support for Sanwo-Olu.

They declared that they are solidly in support of Sanwo-Olu’s re-election and urged all the club members to vote and work for the governor’s victory in the March 11, 2023, governorship poll.

Sanwo-Olu while speaking at the two events thanked members of the foremost social clubs in Nigeria for standing by and supporting his administration in the past three and half years.

Sanwo-Olu, who is a member of the Yoruba Tennis Club and Island Club, also used the occasions to highlight some of the achievements of the administration along the THEMES development agenda.

He referenced the newly completed and test-run Blue Line rail project as a testament to the can-do spirit of Lagos, urging members to continue to support the government in her quest to deliver more dividends in the years ahead.

“We want to assure you that where all of these things (administration’s achievements) have come from, a lot more are still going to be delivered. Therefore, next year, tell your neighbours, friends, children, employer, employees, and spouses that APC in Lagos is a party that will lead and continue the Greater Lagos that we see right now.

“We will continue on a Lagos that will take you to the next level, on a Lagos that will provide succor for all of us; that will bring about a better tomorrow for you and for your children,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also appealed to Lagosians, especially members of the two clubs to vote and work for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in next year’s presidential election.

He said if elected, Tinubu would replicate and implement at the national level what he did in Lagos State during his eight years two terms tenure as the first Governor in the present Fourth Republic.

“While we are talking about Lagos, it is good for us to also know that we can translate and transform the success we have recorded in Lagos into federal with ‘Renewed Hope.’ Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is on the ballot as APC presidential candidate. We have seen what he has done in Lagos and we believe he can replicate it at the national level.

“We believe with him (Tinubu) working in Abuja, we can transform and translate a renewed hope that we talk about. And that is why I want all of us to look and see the development that has happened in Lagos and say to ourselves that the Lagos model can be transformed, implemented, and replicated in our country Nigeria. That is what we are asking for.

“We ask you to make the right choice, the right decision. I want to let you know that the best is yet to come. Lagos is rising and your Lagos is becoming bigger, better, and brighter.”

Speaking at the Yoruba Tennis Club and Island Club Christmas Eve events, Damazio and Oluwa said they are satisfied with the laudable achievements of Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos State in the last three and half years, especially the fulfillment of the administration’s promise to deliver Blue Line Rail project to Lagosians by the fourth quarter of 2022.

They also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu administration’s giant strides in transportation, infrastructure development, health care, education, poverty alleviation, and other achievements that are too numerous to mention and therefore endorsed the governor for a second term for him to continue the good work he is doing in Lagos State.