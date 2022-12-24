TCN, Community to Complete Electricity Project Abandoned for 10 Years

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and host community of Pankshin have resolved to ensure the completion of Makeri-Guratop-Pankshin 132 KVA line in Pankshin Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State meant to supply power to 14 LGAs of the state.

This is even as Governor Simon Lalong has expressed delight over the project, describing it as a Christmas gift from President Muhammadu Buhari.

General Manager, Engineering, TCN, Engr. Shehu Abbah Aliyu, gave the assurance that the project will be completed in three months when he met the governor during a courtesy call on the latter at Old Government House, Rayfield Jos, yesterday.

Aliyu explained that the Makeri-Guratop-Pankshi line is a 122 km long high-tension line that is expected to provide steady power supply to 14 Local governments of the state when completed.

He said, “The honourable Minister of Power and Mines is passionate about the project and wants it to be among projects completed under the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“On our part as TCN, we can assure the state government that we shall ensure the project is completed in the next three months. This is because everything needed for the project is already on ground in terms of funds and equipment.

“TCN is full of appreciation to the state government for seeing to the out-of-court resolution of the conflicts emanating from right-of-way which the host community earlier took to court.

But we still have one more challenge; the issue of vandalism of our facilities by criminals.”

He called on host communities to take charge of the security of the facility that is meant to benefit them and other communities, adding that deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, had worked assiduously to make the project a reality.

In his remarks, elated Lalong said, “This is the opportunity the state has been waiting for. The importance of this project cannot be over emphasised, because there is hardly anything you can do without energy, industry does not thrive where there is no energy.

“Two Senatorial districts were cut off from energy supply since this project was abandoned. But with the assurance you have given the people of the state, this is the biggest Christmas gift the President has given to Plateau people.

“This is a project that was abandoned by previous administration, but we cannot abandon it because our government is one that cares for our people.”

Appreciating the President for making the project a reality, Lalong also applauded the contribution of Wase.

Also reassuring that the project will be completed in record time, the contractor and Project Manager of Mogabs Nig. Ltd, Engr. Raphael Odeh, said the Chairman of the company Chief JM Reuben has given his commitment based on the resolution with TCN.

He said, “The representative of the host community, Colonel Attahiru and the Governor have assured us that security is guaranteed and there’s nothing to fear. So, I don’t envisage any hitch.”