Akeredolu: Agitation for Yoruba Nation Won’t Succeed

The Chairman of the South-west Governors’ Forum/Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday warned those in the region agitating for Oodua Nation to perish the thought.

Akeredolu said many lives had been laid down for the unity of the country, vowing that states in the South-west will not allow any agitation that will scuttle the sacrifices of the nation’s heroes.



The Governor spoke at an emblem appeal programme, to flag off the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebrations held at the state Internal Revenue Service (ODIRS) Hall, Akure.

Akeredolu, who stressed that the country is too important to him and his administration, said no sit-at-home order will be tolerated in any state in the South-west.



He said: “Those clamouring for Oodua nation will not succeed. People have not laid down their lives for this country for unscrupulous individuals to scuttle it. This country is very important to some of us. We recognise the right of the people to protest or agitate. But if the police feel your actions are treasonable, they will arrest and prosecute you. It is not at this stage in the history of this country that we will repeat IPOB in Yoruba land. Opportunity beacons at us. We cannot afford to throw away that opportunity.



“We must work to ensure that there is a power-shift. The opportunity for the presidency to come to the south, especially the South-west, is around the corner. We will not sit down and support anyone clamouring for Oodua nation. We will not support it. We have fought for this with everything we had. Nigeria will be good.



“The security agencies will checkmate these unscrupulous enemies embarking on such frivolous activities. We have responsibilities now to soberly reflect on the plight of those who have laid down their lives and those who are still laying down their lives for the unity and peace of this country.”

Akeredolu particularly saluted the selfless and sacrificial services of the fallen heroes, who had laid down their lives in wars and peacekeeping missions around the world, and those currently serving, day and night, to guarantee the peace and unity of the country.



He also expressed his belief that special recognition and appreciation must be accorded the gallant military men who had been involved in the war against Boko Haram, other forms of terrorism, banditry and insurgencies in the North-east, North-west and other parts of the country and who had in the process, paid the supreme sacrifice.



“Without the sacrifice and commitment of these officers and men of the Armed Forces, it would have been a matter of time before the whole country was overrun. The month-long Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration is, therefore, a golden opportunity for the government and the society at large to empathise and associate with widows and relations of our fallen heroes, especially those that were cut down in their prime.



“The onus is on us to soberly reflect on the plight of these categories of people and resolve to ensure that they live socially acceptable lives. It should be noted that the major reason for the Emblem Appeal Fund is to provide financial and material support to families of the fallen heroes, as well as veterans who survived various military operations with some sustaining varying degrees of injuries that had rendered them incapacitated.



“There is nothing too good or too much that we can offer that could replace the precious lives lost or remedy the deprivations and untold hardship suffered by the dependants of these heroes. We must, however, at all times and at every opportunity, give our financial and moral support so that those still alive and serving will be encouraged to give their best in the service of our dear fatherland,” the Ondo State governor declared.