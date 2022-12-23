SEC Warns Investors’ against Blacklisted Italian Companies

Kayode Tokede

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) yesterday warned the investing public to desist from dealing with four blacklisted Italian e-commerce companies.

The four blacklisted Italian e-commerce companies are: The Tetris Group Limited, Broker Capitals Limited, MTinvesting and NBIMarkets.



SEC, in a statement, said its attention has been drawn to a report that the Italian securities regulator, Commissione Nazionale per le Soecieta’ e la Borsa – CONSOB, has blacklisted the four e-commerce companies and blocked their websites for fraudulent e-trading and unauthorized offering of financial services.



According to SEC, “the report noted that online financial services providers leverage on the complexity of their operations and limited understanding of most prospective investors to conceal details of their activities, thus, plunging most investors into taking uninformed decisions.



“The CONSOB therefore, called informed investment choices in order to safeguard their savings, including checking the registration status or otherwise of such companies.”

The commission stated it wished to draw the attention of the investing public that the aforementioned companies are not registered by the SEC Nigeria and the investment scheme promoted by these entities are also not authorized by the SEC.

“In view of the above, the general public is hereby warned that any person dealing with the named Companies in any capital market-related business is doing so at his/her own risk,” the statement added.