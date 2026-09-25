Terrorism Has National Impact, Regional Consequences, with Global Implications, Says Minister 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), has said that terrorism, banditry, and other emerging security threats in Nigeria, as in every other country, have national impacts, regional consequences, and global implications.

General Musa stated this while addressing an international audience comprising diplomats, security practitioners, and representatives of the United Nations, African Union (AU), and ECOWAS during a high-level discussion held on the margins of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) High-Level Week in New York.

The event was convened by the Ministry of Defence of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Defence, Leah Katung-Babatunde, the minister called for a global partnership and a whole-of-society approach to addressing Nigeria’s evolving security threats, as well as those confronting the wider Sahel region.

“Our recognition that we cannot address these challenges alone is not a statement of dependence; rather, it is an acknowledgement of the multidimensional character of modern security threats and the importance of collective action.

“Sustainable security requires resilient communities, effective institutions, inclusive development, and good governance,” Musa said.

The defence minister outlined decisive measures being implemented under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

These include the recruitment of an additional 22,000 personnel into the Armed Forces, the expansion and reorganisation of the Nigerian Army’s divisional structure, ongoing steps towards establishing state police and dedicated forest guard arrangements to secure rural and border communities, as well as the implementation of presidential approval for a unified intelligence and reconnaissance programme.

He said the programme is designed to eliminate operational silos, enhance situational awareness, and strengthen interoperability across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Musa also highlighted efforts to strengthen domestic defence production through support for the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), with the aim of building self-reliance and reducing dependence on external sources of arms.

He further noted the integration of advanced technological assets, including drones for real-time surveillance and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detection, alongside the rollout of a comprehensive national criminal database and other major government initiatives.

The meeting featured a panel discussion moderated by former Chief of Staff to the President and former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who recalled Nigeria’s concentric-circles foreign policy and stressed the need for Africa to position itself as an active contributor to global frameworks, particularly in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Speaking on homeland security and early warning, Major General Adeyinka Famadewa (rtd), Special Adviser on Homeland Security, advocated intelligence fusion, integrated response capabilities, and citizen-reporting protection systems to enable authorities to anticipate emerging threats.

Former Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General A.K. Ibrahim (rtd), called for community-based border solutions, the implementation of the Office of the National Security Adviser’s (ONSA) Border Management Strategy, the revitalisation of the MNJTF, and intensified efforts to disrupt terrorist taxation and financial networks.

Economic security also featured prominently in the discussions, with former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Kingsley Obiora, emphasising that economic stability is a core pillar of national security.

He proposed Colombia-inspired designated economic zones to stimulate business recovery in conflict-affected areas.

Speaking on the need for context-specific African solutions, Professor Mvemba Phezo Dizolele of Johns Hopkins University cautioned against adopting external templates, urging African nations to develop solutions tailored to their circumstances and designed by and for local populations.

Cybersecurity expert, Mr Omosigho Ozo-Eso, warned against over-reliance on foreign AI systems, underscoring the urgent need to protect Critical National Infrastructure while developing indigenous cyber-defence capabilities.

In his closing remarks, Musa reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to eradicating terrorism and banditry, while commending productive defence cooperation with international partners, including the United States.

He stressed that although regional mechanisms such as the MNJTF receive support from foreign partners, including the European Union (EU), African member states must increasingly finance and sustain their own security frameworks to guarantee regional ownership.

He further underscored ongoing government efforts to strengthen legal frameworks, protect vulnerable health workers in high-risk areas, and foster a stable business environment capable of attracting investment.

“Our objective should be straightforward,” Musa concluded. “We should not merely reaffirm our understanding of the challenges; we should seek to identify concrete areas of cooperation, clear responsibilities, and practical next steps.”

Earlier, in her welcome address, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Bosede Olaniyi, welcomed participants and called for robust engagement that would translate into meaningful outcomes for national development.

The event was themed ‘Confronting Nigeria’s Multidimensional Security Challenges: A Whole-of-Society and Partnership-Based Approach.’

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