LAYEAWARDS 2026: Celebrating Innovation, Enterprise, Next Generation of Business Leaders

* 7th edition to recognise outstanding entrepreneurs, business leaders, corporate brands and contributors to economic development

The organisers of the Lagos Young Entrepreneur Awards (LAYEAWARDS) have announced the forthcoming seventh edition of the prestigious entrepreneurship and business recognition platform, scheduled to hold on November 27, 2026 at Swiss International Vistana Hotel and Resort, Victoria Garden City, Lekki, Lagos.

The annual awards ceremony is designed to recognise, celebrate and promote outstanding entrepreneurs, business owners, corporate organisations, professionals, innovators and individuals whose contributions are creating value, generating employment, driving innovation and strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Lagos State and Nigeria.

Now in its seventh edition, LAYEAWARDS has continued to position entrepreneurship recognition as an important tool for encouraging young Nigerians to pursue enterprise, innovation, leadership and sustainable economic development.

Celebrating Entrepreneurs Who Are Creating Impact

The 2026 edition will bring together entrepreneurs, chief executive officers, managing directors, corporate executives, investors, government representatives, professionals, media organisations, entertainers, influencers and other stakeholders from across the business community.

The awards will shine a spotlight on entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to their businesses and communities, while acknowledging the determination, creativity and resilience required to build sustainable enterprises in today’s competitive economic environment.

The organisers believe that entrepreneurs are important contributors to economic growth because they create businesses, provide employment opportunities, develop new products and services, solve everyday problems and contribute to the wider development of society.

Accordingly, LAYEAWARDS seeks to create a platform where deserving entrepreneurs can receive recognition while also gaining greater visibility, networking opportunities and access to new relationships that can contribute to future growth.

A Platform for Business Visibility and Networking

Beyond the presentation of trophies and certificates, the Lagos Young Entrepreneur Awards is conceived as a platform for connecting business leaders and creating meaningful opportunities within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The 2026 programme is expected to feature an engaging combination of entrepreneurship education, mentorship, business networking, entertainment, fashion, media engagement and awards presentation.

Among the activities planned for the event are an Entrepreneurship Lecture, Mentorship Session, Red Carpet Moment, Awards Presentation, Fashion Showcase, Entertainment Performances and the official launch of the LAYEAWARDS Magazine.

The programme will also feature the presentation of Lifetime Entrepreneurship Achievement Awards to selected business personalities whose longstanding contributions to entrepreneurship and enterprise development merit special recognition.

Outstanding philanthropists, corporate organisations and other contributors to community and economic development will also be considered for honorary recognition.

Wide Range of Award Categories

The 2026 LAYEAWARDS will recognise achievements across several sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Categories may include areas such as Real Estate and Property Development, Oil and Gas, Fashion, Beauty and Makeup, Import and Export, Hospitality, Tourism and Travel, Power and Renewable Energy, Security, Entertainment, Social Impact, Online Business, Food and Catering, Emerging Entrepreneurship and Teen Entrepreneurship, among others.

The categories are designed to reflect the diversity of modern entrepreneurship and acknowledge businesses operating across both traditional and emerging sectors.

Recognising Emerging and Established Business Leaders

The awards are particularly focused on entrepreneurs and business leaders who are building credible enterprises and demonstrating measurable contributions to their respective industries.

Eligible nominees are expected to meet the established requirements of the awards, including having a business presence in Lagos State and demonstrating a sustained commitment to entrepreneurship and business development.

The nomination and evaluation process is intended to provide an opportunity for deserving entrepreneurs to have their work brought before a wider audience and considered for recognition.

Building a Stronger Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

According to the CEO/Creative Director of Layeawards Mr Ashifat Saheed Oluwanisola, the vision behind LAYEAWARDS extends beyond a single annual ceremony.

The initiative seeks to encourage young people to embrace entrepreneurship, acquire relevant skills, develop sustainable businesses and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

It also aims to connect entrepreneurs with potential partners, mentors, investors, customers and other stakeholders who can help create opportunities for business growth.

Through its activities, LAYEAWARDS seeks to promote the message that entrepreneurship is not only about personal success but can also serve as a pathway to employment creation, innovation, community development and economic empowerment.

A Celebration of Lagos’ Business Community

Lagos remains one of Nigeria’s major commercial and entrepreneurial centres, with businesses operating across technology, real estate, finance, entertainment, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, professional services and numerous other sectors.

The Lagos Young Entrepreneur Awards seeks to celebrate the people and organisations contributing to this dynamic business environment while encouraging more young people to participate in enterprise and innovation.

The forthcoming seventh edition is therefore expected to serve as a meeting point for different generations of business leaders and entrepreneurs, providing an atmosphere for recognition, collaboration and relationship building.

An Invitation to the Business Community

The organisers are inviting entrepreneurs, corporate organisations, government institutions, investors, professional bodies, media organisations, development organisations and members of the public to participate in and support the 2026 edition.

Businesses and corporate organisations interested in supporting the initiative may participate through sponsorship, partnership, exhibition opportunities, media collaboration and other forms of institutional support.

The organisers believe that strategic partnerships will help strengthen the platform and expand its impact on entrepreneurship, youth development and economic opportunity.

Looking Ahead

As LAYEAWARDS enters its seventh edition, the organisers reaffirm their commitment to building a sustainable platform that celebrates enterprise and provides greater visibility for entrepreneurs whose work deserves recognition.

The 2026 ceremony is expected to combine recognition, business networking, education, mentorship, entertainment and media exposure, creating an experience that celebrates both the achievements of today’s entrepreneurs and the possibilities available to the next generation of Nigerian business leaders.

The organisers describe the forthcoming edition as another important chapter in the evolution of LAYEAWARDS and an opportunity to celebrate the people, businesses and institutions contributing to the growth of Lagos’ entrepreneurial community.