Illegal Abortions: Report Vindicates Nigerian Army

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A new report released yesterday by the Centre for International And Strategic Studies (CISS) has exonerated the Nigerian Army from the allegations of illicit abortion leveled against it by Reuters.

The news medium had claimed in its publication that the Nigerian Army had since 2013, “conducted a secret, systematic and illegal abortion programme in the country’s north-east, ending at least 10,000 pregnancies among women and girls who have been victims of insurgency.”

The report conducted in collaboration with the Coalition Of Civil Society Organisations On Rights And Security (CCSOHRS) described Reuters’ report as propaganda and slander against the Nigerian military.

It pointed out that the report by Reuters was a concerted effort designed to discredit the Nigerian Military.

It said it was time therefore, for the Nigerian government and the Nigerian military, to follow up on the activities of NGOs in Nigeria especially in the north-east zone.

The report read: “The report “Nightmare in Nigeria: A Conflict Waged on the Lives of Women and Children” by Reuters, against the Nigerian military is false and stands dismissed.

“The Nigerian military is a professional military that stands tall among the best militaries of the world. She understands the rules of engagement and in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, the Nigerian military plays by the rules and has in no way, been found liable of any war crimes and crimes against humanity as alleged by Reuters.

“This will help checkmate and prevent their propaganda and slander campaigns against the Nigerian military. When all is said, it must be submitted that the Nigerian military has been very professional in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency and has not by any means, been found culpable.”

Soil Science Institute Trains Extension Agents, FarmersOnuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Nigeria Institute of Soil Science (NISS) has been tasked to monitor the step down training on its Updated NISSAGRO Mobile App nationwide, by the trained extension agents and farmers.

Managing Director of KNARDA, Dr. Junaidu Yakubu, stated this at a one-day train-the-trainers workshop for extension agents and farmers, incluacding a cross section of NISS staff.

The workshop was organised, in collaboration with ADPs, in the North-west geopolitical zone on the use of NISS AGRO Mobile App, Version 2.0, which was held in Kano.

Yakubu, who was represented by Director Extension of KNARDA, Mr. Gambo Isa, commended the efforts of NISS in upgrading its App, Version 1.0 to 2.0, also tasked the participants to learn the App fully so that they will disseminate the information and train others on the new App.

The App that was developed by NISS is an online and offline agricultural one-stop shop, designed to collect and analyse data, proffer solution and give advice to farmers, extension workers, agro dealers and other stakeholders towards improving agricultural productivity.

The training, coordinated by Professor Nafiu Abdu of the Department of Soil Science, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, on behalf of NISS North-west Zonal Coordinator, Professor Samaila Noma, of Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto, has Aisha Buba from NISS Abuja, as the resource person.

Buba, who was assisted by other members of NISS, took participants on the background information of the upgraded version of the App, pointing out all the different components and special features added into the latest version.

According to her, “the NISS AGRO Mobile App, Version 2.0, is an upgrade on the pioneer 1.0 version, with contacts of registered soil scientists, information about latest agricultural techniques, more language selection beyond the major languages.

“It also showcased improve agricultural services already verified and satisfied by NISS. All that is required is a smart phone or an android enabled phone to download the app.”

She also explained the technical issues agitating the mind of the participants taking them through how to download the App, registration, log in and other relevant information about the App.

The gathering, however, demanded that more crops and publication in forms of cartoons and local dialects should be added into the App.

A cross section of the farmers and extension agents expressed their satisfaction and happiness on the improvement in the Mobile App and promised to step down the training to other members of farmer associations and groups.

Certificates of participation were presented to all the participants who expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Registrar and CEO of NISS for his foresight and dedication.