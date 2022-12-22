Police Arrest Five Kidnappers in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara state police command operatives yesterday said that they arrested “notorious” suspected kidnappers that have been terrorising the people of Ekiti and Ifelodun local government councils of the state in the recent times.

The command, however, explained that, the suspects were arrested at different operators carried out by men of the anti-kidnapping unit of the command.

Parading the suspects in Ilorin yesterday the state police commissioner, Mr. Paul Odama said that, “two locally made guns and two Telephone handsets were recovered from the suspects during their arrest along Eruku town of Ekiti local government area of the state”.

According to him, “One Mr. Shina Luke Abiodu of Eruku town in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, and one other, while riding on a motorcycle on their way from Egbe in Kogi, State were accosted at Koro village close to Eruku town by men numbering about six, who emerged from the bush armed with guns and other dangerous weapons.

“The hoodlums opened fire on them and they sustained gunshot injuries. They, however, escaped the attack and ran to the Anti-Kidnapping patrol team stationed at Eruku town.

“The team moved to the scene and one Techno Phone was recovered. Forensic analysis of the phone by the investigators led to the arrest of the kingpin and two of his gang members in Oro-Ago, Ifelodun LGA, Kwara state on 20/12/2022.”

Odama added: “The suspects have confessed during inter-rogation to have been responsible for kidnapping operations within Ekiti, Kogi and Kwara States respectively.

“One of their victims and his six year old son came from Ekiti State to identify and confirmed that they were kidnapped and held captive for six days by the suspects and were released after payment of N6 million.

“The suspects also confessed to have also killed one Inspector Segun Ayegbulu of the NSCDC attached to Ekiti Command.”

He, however, said that further investigation into the matter led to the recovery of two locally made pistols.

“Efforts are also ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang and recovery of the remaining fire-arms in their possession,” he said.

The commissioner also said that another suspect that had been attacking the people of Oke-ode town in Ifelodun local government area of the state had been nabbed by the men of the state police command.

He said: “On 12/12/2022, intelligence available to the command indicated that one Abubakar Mohammed ‘m’ 15 yrs old has been kidnapped along Oke-Ode – Share road, Ifelodun LGA, Kwara State.

“This prompted the Commissioner of Police to dispatch a team of State Intelligent Bureau (SIB) and conventional Police from Oke-Ode Division.

“Diligent investigation led to the arrest of one Garuba Abubakar ‘m’ A.K.A. Elero of Lokongoma village and Abubakar Adam ‘m’ of Ile Nam Oke-Ode, Ifelodun LGA, Kwara State who are member of the kidnapping syndicate, they confessed to have been the collector of the N500,000 ransom paid by the victim.

“The leader of the gang one Chairman Rabiu ‘m’ who is presently at large is said to be in possession of the gang fire arm and always in custody of all ransom collected as confessed by two arrested suspects.

“ Efforts is on top gear to get him arrested. All the suspects would soon be charged to court”.

He therefore, urged the criminals in the state to relocate immediately saying that, anyone caught would be prosecuted according to the law of the land.