  • Thursday, 22nd December, 2022

N20.51trn 2023 Budget Suffers Setback as N’Assembly Adjourns until Next  Wednesday 

Breaking | 18 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade and Udora Orizu in  Abuja 

The final consideration and passage of  the N20.51 trillion 2023 budget suffered a setback in both the Senate and the House of Representatives chambers on Thursday.

The leadership of both chambers blamed the setback on the alleged inherent problems created by the executive arm of government. 

The challenge, according to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan,  has to do with irreconcilable figures detected by Appropriations Committees of both chambers.

He however said the problematic areas were sorted out Wednesday with relevant government functionaries from the executive arm of government.

Lawan said as a result of the long cleaning process, the draft budget proposal went through by the Committees on Appropriations from both chambers, it could not meet up with the submission of the report for consideration and passage Thursday.

Both chambers, he added, have agreed to have a special session on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 for consideration and passage of the budget and other very important bills like the 2022 Finance bill and the N819.5 billion 2022 supplementary budget, among others. 

Details later…

