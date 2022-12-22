Ekiti Deputy Gov Donates to Physically-challenged, Orphans, to Mark Oyebanji’s 55th Birthday

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief Christiana Afuye, has appealed to well- meaning Ekiti indigenes not to abandon the less-privileged, saying it is ungodly to neglect such category of the citizens.

She urged the residents to emulate the virtues of humility demonstrated by the state Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, who directed his admirers to donate to Ekiti orphanages and less privileged homes, rather than donating to him to mark his 55th birthday.

Afuye stated this in Ikere, Ido and Ikoro-Ekiti yesterday while making donations to the Special Schools of the Blind and Deaf as well as orphanage home located in the three towns to celebrate with Oyebanji.

The deputy governor was represented by her Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Victor Adeniyi; the Permanent Secretary in her office, Mr. Abayomi Opeyemi, and the Special Assistant on Special Duties, Prince Boye Adegboye.

The deputy governor in a statement issued by her Special Assistant (Media), Victor Ogunje, said she was nudged to make the donations to the schools, sequel to the strong leadership character exhibited by Governor Oyebanji that less-privileged should be accorded due respect and care.

Afuye praised the governor for being exemplary in all respects, describing his 55 years on earth as positively impactful and full of accomplishments in career and public service.

She saluted the governor for displaying commitment to the building of a society

that is egalitarian, saying care for the needy remains an instrument that can be deployed to achieve such a modest height.

The deputy governor expressed satisfaction with the governor for posing as a pathfinder and father of all Ekiti citizens regardless of individual’s inadequacies, deficiencies and physical disabilities.

She assured Ekiti populace of adequate attentions from the current government, saying they are resolute to develop and nurture the material and human capital resources available to Ekiti State for the benefit of all.

According to her, “Let me start by felicitating our dear governor on his birthday celebration and for being so dispassionate and concerned about the welfare of the less-privileged, and that informed the reason why he instructed us as admirers to rather make donations here than donating to him.

“This gesture amplified the fact that Governor Oyebanji cares about you. He knows and understands the essence of your existence. He didn’t despise you, and all you owe him is prayers to be able to deliver on his promises to the Ekiti people.

“Part of his promise was that no section of the state will be neglected and that is why he is celebrating with you, and my donation is done on his behalf.

“Human capital development is a whole pillar under Oyebanji’s development agenda. We want you to understand that you are part of the focus because there are potential in you which we can develop and nurture to bring dividends to our dear state.

“We appreciate the fact that you might be facing some challenges, let me assure you that our administration shall prioritise your comfort and welfare, so that you can live a rewarding and lives replete with fulfilments and self-actualisation.”