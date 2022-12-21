Ex-Reps Speaker, Bankole, for BBHS Centenary Anniversary Colloquium

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Dimeji Bankole has been listed as one of the dignitaries expected at the centenary anniversary colloquium of the famous Baptist Boys’ High School (BBHS), Abeokuta.

According to the Centennial Committee of the BBHS Old Boys’ Association, the colloquium, billed to hold in the school on January 19, 2023, was part of the week-long activities lined up for the celebration of 100 years of the school’s existence and has as topic “The Role of Education in 21st Century Nigerian Development: BBHS Adventure.”

Bankole, an old boy of the school, would be joined by other eminent old boys and dignitaries for the centenary celebrations, which will begin 16 January and climax on 23 January, Founder’s Day of the school.

According to the anniversary programme of activities, former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, also an old boy; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), are among the dignitaries expected during the celebrations. Obasanjo is scheduled to deliver the Legacy Lecture, titled “BBHS Value”.

Osinbajo is expected to deliver the special anniversary lecture on 17 January. The activities would also see a number of school projects facilitated or executed by the old boys’ association. These include Sir Kessington Adebutu Alumni Building, built by Sir Kessington Adebutu; the N43m main access road funded by the 1984 set, the Centennial Park built by the old boys’ association and the 500-capacity new sports complex. The celebrations will also see the presentation/launch of BBHS, Abeokuta: Inter-Generational Reminiscences, a compendium of old boys’ recollections across generations and the school history book, BBHS: 1923-2023; Jumat and church services, career talks by professional bodies as well as dinner and Distinguished Centennial Old Boys and Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony.

Established on 23 January 1923 by Baptist missionaries, the school has a reputation as an assembly line of distinguished Nigerians. Aside Obasanjo and Bankole, BBHS also produced Justice Bola Ajibola, retired World Court judge; Chief Funso Kupolokun, former Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former governor of Ogun State; Oba (Dr) Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, the Alake of Egbaland and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the BBHS Old Boys’ Association; Dr Onalapo Soleye, former Federal Commissioner of Finance; and Professor Olukayode Oyesiku, former Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education and National President, BBHS Old Boys’ Association;

It also produced the late Chief MKO Abiola, Professor Adeoye Lambo, renowned psychiatrist and Deputy Director-General of the World Health Organisation; his brother and alternative medicine icon, Chief JO Lambo; and Chief SMA Afolabi, Minister of Internal Affairs under the Obasanjo presidency.