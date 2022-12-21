Brig-Gen Sunny Tuoyo Dies at 87

Brigadier General Sunny Esijolomi Tuovo (rtd) is dead. He died in Lagos on December 17, 2022 at age of 87 years. He is survived by his widow, Mrs Shayegbe Henrietta Tuoyo and his children, Mrs. Roli Uduaghan; Mrs. Ete Ambah; Ms. Temi Tuoyo; Ms. Tosan Tuoyo; Mr. John Tuoyo, and Mr. Peter Tuoyo and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

General Tuoyo served in the Nigerian Army from 1961 and following a highly decorated career. He was a member of Third Marine Commando and Military Administrator of Ondo State from 1978 to 1979 and also served in the United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping missions to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and India/Pakistan. He retired from the army in 1984 going on to manage his business until retirement in 1998.

Meanwhile, Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, have condolled with the Tuoyo family and Itsekiris on the passing of Tuoyo, who is the father-in-law to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of Delta.

Governor Okowa, in astatement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, particularly condoled with the children of the deceased, including his daughter, Mrs Roli Uduaghan and her husband, the former governor over the unfortunate demise of the former military administrator.

Okowa said that Tuoyo’s death was a loss to the family, the Itsekiri race and Nigerians, especially for his contributions to nation-building through his military career and as an administrator.

He, however, urged the family to be consoled by the legacies of integrity and life’s values that the deceased bequeathed to the children.

Okowa assured the family of the support and prayers from his family, Delta government and people of the state at this period.

“It is with sadness that I, my family, the government and people of Delta commiserate with the Tuoyo family and the entire Itsekiri nation on the passing away of the retired military officer, Brig.-Gen. Esijolomi Tuoyo (retd).

“He was a great leader whose contributions to the military helped to secure the nation’s territorial integrity and unity in Nigeria.

“His death is, no doubt, a great loss not just to his family and the Itsekiri nation but to our state and country. His contributions to sustainable democracy and support to governance will be missed.

“I recall how he handed over the reins of power to the late Chief Michael Ajasin as first elected Governor of old Ondo State while serving as military administrator of the state.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, the Itsekiri people and the military. May his soul repose peacefully and the family given the fortitude to bear his demise,” he said.

Oborevwori, while commiserating with the immediate past governor of the state, expressed sadness over the death of the former military administrator, saying however that he lived a worthy life.

According to a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Dennis Otu, the Delta State Speaker described Tuoyo as a disciplinarian and a God-fearing person, submitting that his death was a big blow not only to his immediate family and the people of Delta State and to the entire nation.

According to the Speaker, the late Tuoyo served his fatherland dedicatedly, while his contributions to the people and the nation could not be over-emphasised.

“I wish to commiserate with the immediate past governor of the state, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan on the demise of his beloved father-in-law. He died at a time when his wealth of experience was most needed. He was a patriotic man who wanted nothing but the best for his fellow Nigerians and his country. We are solely going to miss this great man who raised up his children with the fear of God,” he said.

The speaker added that, “History is going to be very kind to him by the time the story of his dear country is going to be written because he served his fatherland meritoriously.

“My prayers and thoughts are with his family, our immediate past governor, Dr Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, his wife, Her Excellency, Deconess (Mrs) Roli Uduaghan and others he left behind. You are not alone in this moment of grief. May his gentle soul find repose in the bosom of our Lord and grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he stated.