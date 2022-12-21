2023: Sanwo-Olu Takes Campaign to Ikorodu, Reels Off Feats

Segun James



Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, took his re-election campaign to Ikorodu part of the state, where he reeled off his achievements in the last four years.

The governor also seized the opportunity to disclose that the nation’s largest Rice millfactory would commence operation in January in Imota, Ikorodu area of the state.

The governor who was received by a tumultuous crowd of residents, party stalwarts and leaders from all towns in the Lagos East Senatorial District, promised that more projects embarked upon by his administration in the area would be completed and commissioned soon.

Candidates of the party running for national and state legislative seats in the district also led scores of their supporters to the campaign attended by members of the State cabinet, Governance Advisory Council (GAC) members, and various political support groups.

Speaking, Sanwo-Olu said, “Today, we have come to you to seek your mandate and support for another term. We are here with our hands full of fulfilled promises, which are already changing the socio-economic situation in this part of Lagos.

“After this campaign, we will be coming back to Ikorodu for the formal commissioning of Oba Sekumade Road and Ipakodo Road. The President will also be coming in January 2023 to inaugurate the Imota Rice Mill, which we have completed and has been in operation.

“Also, in January, the first deep seaport we have initiated in the Lekki Free Trade Zone is due for inauguration. In the same free zone, we have the biggest refinery to be commissioned by Mr. President. The first phase of the six-lane Lekki-Epe Expressway from Eleko to T-Junction getting ready for completion and will be formally opened.

“We have delivered Mother and Child Centre in Epe, just as we opened regional emergency centre in Epe. These are some of the projects sited in the Lagos East and they are verifiable.”

Sanwo-Olu said the approval and the siting of an airport in Ibeju Lekki was another “step forward” towards delivering his administration’s agenda of Greater Lagos and keeping the Lagos East on the path of economic prosperity.

He said the creation of Lekki Free Zone was a triumph for the vision of the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who initiated the idea that had transformed Epe Division into a new economic hub.