2023: Daniel Makes Case for Aviation School in Ogun





James Sowole in Abeokuta

A former Governor of Ogun State, Mr. Gbenga Daniel, has called on the federal government to take over the Government Technical College, Ilara-Remo, Remo North Local Government Area of the state, and convert it to a school of aviation.

Daniel, who is the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Ogun East, said that the technical college’s proximity to the new Agro-Cargo Airport in the state made the college the most appropriate to pioneer the establishment of an aviation school in Ogun State.

He made the call at an empowerment programme held as part of activities of his ward-to-ward tour of Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

Daniel stated that he is contesting for a National Assembly seat to make indelible impact and enhance the socio-economic development of Ogun East Senatorial District.

He also pledged to work towards getting all link roads in Remo North fixed in order to boost food and agricultural production as well as commerce, especially in the rural areas of the local government.

He also acknowledged the large size of arable lands available in the local government, and vowed to sponsor a bill that would designate Remo North as an agricultural zone.

Daniel said that it was important for the local government to take advantage of its proximity to the agro-cargo airport being completed by the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration in nearby Ikenne Local Government.

In 2007 the Daniel-led administration conceived the idea of setting up a cargo airport in the state to attract businesses and investments and secured all necessary approvals from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) but could not complete the project before the expiration of its tenure in office.

He said: “I am excited to visit Remo North. This is a very unique local government. I have been to Ilara, Orile Oko, Ode, Ishara and all the communities that we are supposed to tour. The reception has been very wonderful and overwhelming.

“I am happy to recall that during the first election I contested in Ogun State in 2003, Remo North was solidly behind me. When I also had the opportunity to become governor, I accorded due recognition to Remo North. I cherish the bond that exists between me and the good people of this local government.

“As we enter another phase, I want to plead that you all support our aspiration. You have seen that my politics is about empowerment; empowering our people to be the best they could be.

“That’s what politics should be about. Anyone blessed by God should give back to the less privileged in the society and this is what I have been doing for over 20 years.”