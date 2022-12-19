Onyeali-Ikpe, Others Listed Amongst 110 Outstanding African Women 

Kayode Tokede

In recognition of her role in changing the narratives about the African continent, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, has been listed amongst the 110 Outstanding Women in Africa for the year 2022.

Compiled by the New Africa Magazine, the ‘Outstanding Women in Africa’ report celebrates women who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in their mission to protect the environment and defend human rights and advocate to change the narratives about the continent through Politics, Arts and Culture, development and economic partnership, civil society and diplomacy.

In a statement, the Publisher of the New Africa Magazine, Gift Chidima Nnamoko Orairu said, “In Africa, one needs extra hard work, dedication and focus to succeed. In addition to the so many factors affecting women progress on the continent at the political and socioeconomic level; a great number of women have been silenced with violence, hate, discrimination, and isolation.

“However, these Pan African women have never been silent, and have led important revolutions for democracy, freedom and social justice. They have gone on to write their names on the sands of time; breaking old records and setting new standards, smashing barriers and detecting the pace.”

Some others picked for the special recognition are Hon. Joyce Hilda Banda, ex-President of Malawi; Hon. Jewel Howard Taylor, Vice President of Liberia; Jamila Sedqi, First Moroccan Female Judge at the UN Administrative Tribunal; and Pastor Faith Oyedepo, Wife of the Founder, Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners’ Chapel), Worldwide.

“They are role models to the younger generation of men and women and deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated, ”Orairu added.