  • Monday, 19th December, 2022

IoD Reaffirms Commitment to Corporate Governance Despite Harsh Terrain

Business | 11 mins ago

Gilbert Ekugbe 

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria has restated its commitment to good corporate governance despite the harsh business environment in the country, reaffirming that the Institute would remain resolute in its determination to creating value for its members.

The president and Chairman of Governing Council, Mrs. Ije Jidenma, at its 2022 annual Directors’ dinner and awards in Lagos,  said so far, the Institute has contributed to the Nigerian business community by ensuring that its views are conveyed to the government for the entrenchment of good corporate governance in the country.

According to her, touted as a year of recovery, especially from the global recession occasioned by the pandemic, 2022 was approached with a lot of optimism as all indicators and projections were cautiously positive, but stated that for a world that was just recovering from two years of economic downturn, the Russian-Ukraine war was the last straw which completely threw all positive projections into the doldrum. 

She said the food and energy crisis that trailed the war adversely affected the global economy, especially countries with fragile economic frameworks such as Nigeria’s

In her words: “For Nigeria, the consequences were dire, especially as it brought about a serious energy crisis as a result of the colossal rise in the cost of refined petroleum products, especially diesel, which fuels most of our industrial installations. What should have been an advantage for us as an oil-producing nation, became a disadvantage because of our complete reliance on the importation of finished petroleum products.” 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.