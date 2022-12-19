A’Ibom Gov Donates Patrol Vehicles, Security Gadgets to Police Command

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, in his commitment to enhance logistics to boost the security architecture in the state, has donated another batch of 20 patrol vehicles to the state police command.

The new 20 Hilux trucks has brought to 97 the total number of vehicles so far donated by the state government under Governor Emmanuel’s administration to the police command.

Other items donated were mobile phones fitted with special permanent lines for all Divisional Police Officers, (DPOs) and Divisional Crime Officers (DCOs), across the state, walkie-talkies for all operation teams, fixed wireless phones for all police stations, ICT equipment for emergency call centres and solar panel for constant power supply in police stations across the state.

The governor noted the collaborative efforts of security agencies in the state and pledged the state government’s continuous support to enhance their operations.

He posited that though no society in the world could be certified hundred percent crime free, his administration’s partnership with security agencies would help to prevent escalation of criminal activities in the state.

Emmanuel reaffirmed his promise to donate 100 vehicles to before the end of his administration.

He stressed that the police, the army, State Security Service, civil defense, even the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), are extremely important in crime control in the state.

“I want to appreciate them for everything they have done, the collaborations and all the results we are getting in terms of crime prevention and control.

“Today we are lunching our toll-free numbers. We have a hotline, 112, that will hunt into several lines, these will give 24/7 communication access so that our people can get help when need arises.

“Now that they can help throughout these yuletide season for effective patrol across the entire state in order to check and prevent crime.”, the governor declared.”

Receiving the items, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, thanked the governor for his support to the police and assured that the items would be put to judicious use.

Durosinmi said the lines are permanent lines for the state, clarifying that DPOs and other designated officers assigned the phones will leave them behind in the case of being posted to another locations.