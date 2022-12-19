Abiodun to Church: Ensure Clerics Preach God-inspired Sermons

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on the church to ensure that clerics preach God-inspired sermons, which according to him was important for spiritual upliftment of the people and the nation.

Abiodun who described a man of God as a good shepherd and a sincere preacher, noted that such a person should also be a forthright and selfless personality.

He also urged the church to radiate the spirit of thanksgiving around it and the country as a whole.

Abiodun who made this call during the Annual Family Thanksgiving of the Communion Faith Assembly International, said people should count their blessings as the year is coming to an end, urging them not to look at the little things God did for them, but ensure that they have an attitude of gratitude.

“If the church as a body of Christ must look forward, it must radiate the spirit of thanksgiving around the church which will radiate to the whole nation.

“It is important that you men of God preach God inspired sermons because our people come here and they believe in you, they believe in God through you, please ensure that you preach God inspired sermons.”

The governor, however, urged the people to ensure they are not disenfranchised during the forthcoming general election, noting that they should endeavor to get their Permanent Voter’s Card.

“Let me implore you as we approach the year 2023 general election, do not be disenfranchised, and that journey starts by you collecting your permanent voter’s card, without your PVC, you will be disenfranchised. For you to have a leader you deserve, you must get your permanent voter’s card so that you can exercise your franchise,” he said.

In his remarks, former President Olusegun Obasanjo while congratulating the Christian Association of Nigeria on the annual thanksgiving service, urged the governor to continue to have faith in God.

In his message, Bishop David Bakare, who took his message from the Book of Isaiah 61 vs 3, noted that the password for thanksgiving for every individual is “thank you”.

Bakare who also added that thanksgiving is a defence and a garment, noted that when people thank God for His mercies through praises, they are beautified.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ogun State and the General Overseer of the Communion Faith Assembly International, Bishop Tunde Akin-Akinsanya, who described Governor Abiodun as a complete gentleman, commended him for the infrastructural development of the state.