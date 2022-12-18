Fuji: A Opera Takes Fuji Vibrations to Another Level

Stories by Vanessa Obioha

When a mammoth crowd thronged Muri Okunola Park in Lagos for the annual Fuji: A Opera, it was evident that the third edition tagged ‘Fuji Vibrations’ was going to rock. Indeed it did, given the array of Fuji artists that performed and the diverse group of distinguished guests from different sectors of the economy. The event speaks volumes of how Fuji, a genre that emerged from the South-west has gained global recognition.

As the host, Jide Taiwo noted, Fuji music is a globally-recognised genre whose success can be attributed to grassroots influence.

Kicking off the night was the Queen of Fuji, Yeye Eniba, who delivered a commanding performance that captivated the audience. Her stirring vocal prowess and quick dancing feet kept the audience glued to the stage as she slowly etched a mark on everyone’s hearts.

Omo Aje Wasiu, one of King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall’s (KWAM1) many protégés, delivered a performance that set him apart from the many who admire his music mentor. He exuded a welcoming calmness and stage presence that asserted his dexterity.

Also bringing flavour to the event was 10-year-old Fuji sensation Agba Awo Fuji, who performed with such confidence that not only a few were mesmerized. It came as no surprise when it was revealed that he emerged as the favourite artist to close the event through an Instagram poll conducted by the organisers.

When the night’s headliner, the Mayegun of Fuji Music, K1 De Ultimate was introduced on stage, it was done spectacularly by celebrity hype man and Supa Komando ambassador, Do2tun. The event marked a special one for K1 De Ultimate as it doubled as a celebration of his 50th anniversary of performing on stage.

Tosin Ashafa, executive producer of Fuji: A Opera, and Bobo Omotayo, creator and founder of Fuji: A Opera, presented K1 De Ultimate with an ‘ICON Award’ and expressed gratitude to the music legend for his unwavering support for Fuji: A Opera since its inception.

Others present include Sefiu Alao, also known as ‘Baba Oko’; Taye Currency; Saheed Osupa; Malaika; and SK Sensation, President of Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria(FUMAN).