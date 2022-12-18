Davido to Entertain at Closing Ceremony Concert at Lusail

David Adeleke (aka Davido) is one of the top acts around the world to entertain at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium in Qatar this evening.

Davido who is just getting back his groove after mourning the death of his son Ifeanyi in a swimming pool few moments back, is one of the top acts lined up to thrill fans in a ceremony that the organisers have promised to be a “A Night to Remember”.

Davido and Aisha will sing ‘(Hayya Hayya) Better Together’ to the stadium crowd and global audience viewing the ceremony live around the world. Other acts like Ozuna and Gims will do ‘Arhbo’, and the full female lineup of ‘Light the Sky’ will be present with Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

After 63 matches and a month of thrilling action on the pitch, Argentina and France will battle for the ultimate prize of the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup and the $42million at stake.

“While the game kicks off at 6pm here in Doha (4pm Nigerian time), fans should plan to take their seats by 4.30pm so as not to miss the stunning closing ceremony that promises to stay forever in the memories of the 88,000 spectators expected at Lusail Stadium,” observed a statement from FIFA last night.

“Following an opening ceremony that celebrated bridging the gaps and getting to know one another beyond our differences, the final ceremony will last 15 minutes and reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music.

“A Night to Remember” will wrap-up with a mash-up of songs from the Official Soundtrack that marked memorable moments of the tournament.”

PAST WINNERS & RUNNERS-UP

Year Winners Runners-Up 1930 Uruguay Argentina 1934 Italy Czechoslovakia 1938 Italy Hungary 1950 Uruguay Brazil 1954 Germany Hungary 1958 Brazil Sweden 1962 Brazil Czechoslovakia 1966 England Germany 1970 Brazil Italy 1974 Germany Netherlands 1978 Argentina Netherlands 1982 Italy Germany 1986 Argentina Germany 1990 Germany Argentina 1994 Brazil Italy 1998 France Brazil 2002 Brazil Germany 2006 Italy France 2010 Spain Netherlands 2014 Germany Argentina 2018 France Croatia

2022 ? ?

Most W’Cup Final Victories

5 –Brazil

4 -Italy, Germany

2 -Argentina, France, Uruguay

1 –England, Spain