  • Sunday, 18th December, 2022

Davido to Entertain at Closing Ceremony Concert at Lusail

Nigeria | 37 mins ago

David Adeleke (aka Davido) is one of the top acts around the world to entertain at the closing ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium in Qatar this evening.

Davido who is just getting back his groove after mourning the death of his son Ifeanyi in a swimming pool few moments back, is one of the top acts lined up to thrill fans in a ceremony that the organisers have promised to be a “A Night to Remember”.

Davido and Aisha will sing ‘(Hayya Hayya) Better Together’ to the stadium crowd and global audience viewing the ceremony live around the world. Other acts like Ozuna and Gims will do ‘Arhbo’, and the full female lineup of ‘Light the Sky’ will be present with Nora Fatehi, Balqees, Rahma Riad and Manal.

After 63 matches and a month of thrilling action on the pitch, Argentina and France will battle for the ultimate prize of the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup and the $42million at stake.

“While the game kicks off at 6pm here in Doha (4pm Nigerian time), fans should plan to take their seats by 4.30pm so as not to miss the stunning closing ceremony that promises to stay forever in the memories of the 88,000 spectators expected at Lusail Stadium,” observed a statement from FIFA last night.

“Following an opening ceremony that celebrated bridging the gaps and getting to know one another beyond our differences, the final ceremony will last 15 minutes and reference the world coming together for the 29 days of the tournament through poetry and music.

“A Night to Remember” will wrap-up with a mash-up of songs from the Official Soundtrack that marked memorable moments of the tournament.”

PAST WINNERS & RUNNERS-UP

YearWinnersRunners-Up
1930UruguayArgentina
1934ItalyCzechoslovakia
1938ItalyHungary
1950UruguayBrazil
1954GermanyHungary
1958BrazilSweden
1962BrazilCzechoslovakia
1966EnglandGermany
1970BrazilItaly
1974GermanyNetherlands
1978ArgentinaNetherlands
1982ItalyGermany
1986ArgentinaGermany
1990GermanyArgentina
1994BrazilItaly
1998FranceBrazil
2002BrazilGermany
2006ItalyFrance
2010SpainNetherlands
2014GermanyArgentina
2018              FranceCroatia

       2022                          ?                                                           ?

Most W’Cup Final Victories

5 –Brazil

4 -Italy, Germany

2 -Argentina, France, Uruguay

1 –England, Spain

