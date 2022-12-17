Laserderm Aesthetics Academy Graduate 26 Beauticians

Omolabake Fasogbon

In a bid to up skill young Nigerians, provide employment while delivering utmost quality in the field of aesthetics, Laserderm Aesthetics Academy, an internationally accredited aesthetics and beauty training facility in Lagos State, offering in-house and online training Thursday graduated its 2022 set of 26 students. This follows months of intense training where the new aestheticians were exposed to different courses and best global aesthetic practices.

The Laserderm Academy has continued to affirm its commitment to improve capacity and manpower development in the beauty industry, with the view to provide and equip the industry with the needed personnel capable of delivering on the emerging trends. Speaking at the graduation ceremony in Lagos, the COO Laserderm Group, Omolade Olatawura, urged the students to comply with various ethical standards that operate within the young industry.

She said courses are curated to deliver in-depth knowledge to people wanting to pursue or further careers in the aesthetics or beauty industry. “We are currently the only school that is only dedicated to aesthetics; we have other beauty schools in hair and makeup, but we are the only one. What that means is that we have honed our skills in this area.”

Olatawura further noted that anybody planning to come into the industry must acquire knowledge about the sector. She added, “People should learn about aesthetics, skin care and learn to work with your hands. One thing that sets us apart is that our students write ITEC exams that would allow them to work in 33 countries.

The opportunity is great and they should come and improve themselves.”

Giving his keynote speech, representative of Skinetics, Dr. Bruce Nwachie, said, “I Am glad that the aesthetics industry is opening up in Nigeria and this is the best time for anybody to get in it. There is a great opportunity in this field and anyone that is dedicated will make it in the industry.”

For the Head of School, Laserderm Aesthetics Academy, Omotoke Sikaiye, each one of them should stay in their lane and “do not cut corners and try to be as ethical as possible in the products you are using or treatment that you are offering and not to deceive clients.”

The best graduating student this year, Naomi Ojekwe, said the journey to becoming a licensed aesthetician was tough but certainly worth it. “Emerging the best graduating student makes me feel seen and appreciated for all my hard work and dedication. I plan to keep working in aesthetics, take more certifications and expand my skills,” she said.