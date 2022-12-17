FG Declares Holidays for Christmas, New Year Celebrations

The federal government has declared December 26 and 27, 2022, as public holidays to mark Christmas and Boxing Day.

Also Monday, January 2, 2023, has been declared a holiday to mark New Year’s Day celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, made the announcement in a statement by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, yesterday.

Aregbesola urged Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to pray for the total eradication of insecurity bedeviling the country.