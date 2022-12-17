  • Saturday, 17th December, 2022

Bay Ice luxury Store Unveils Outlet in Lekki

Business | 4 hours ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigerian-owned wristwatch and jewelry brand, Bay Ice has strengthened its presence in Nigeria with the launch of a new outlet.

The new outlet is located in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos State.

With a strong presence in Canada, Bay Ice is impacting and participating in the growth of the global fashion sector.  Founder of the firm, Azeez Olatunji explained that the new outlet was part of the company’s expansion drive and a move to satisfy yearnings of jewelry lovers in the host environment. 

He said the objective of the organisation was to make jewelries from affordable basic materials down to high-end expos early jewelries.  In the first 13 months of launching its wristwatch collection, Bay Ice reportedly rakes in total sales of over $1.5million.

The firm also boasts over ten thousand wristwatch customers brand and presently one of the world’s most- sought after luxury wristwatches.

Olatunji said the firm is presently teaming up with popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido to launch a classic 001 wristwatch collection.

He disclosed that efforts were being put together to open more luxury stores across major cities in Nigeria. 

