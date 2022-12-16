Masari: Inuwa’s Defection to PDP Won’t Affect APC’s Chances





Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has said the defection of the immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would not affect the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) chances of emerging victorious in the forthcoming 2023 polls.

He explained that out of the 324 officials of the party in Danmusa Local Government, where Inuwa hailed from, only 26 defected along with him to the opposition PDP, adding that heand other members of APC were not deterred by their defection.

Masari, who spoke in a chat with THISDAY recently, expressed confidence in the ability of the APC to be victorious, insisting that the defectors had lost sight of reality.

Inuwa, who contested governorship primary on the platform of the APC but lost to Dr. Umar Dikko Radda, dumped the party alongside his 627 support groups across the 361 political wards of the state for the opposition PDP.

But Masari during the media chat, said, “We want to know with whom he has moved because in his local government (Danmusa), we have 324 executives of the party, only 26 followed him.

“The entire leadership of his local government was here and the entire stakeholders of APC in his local government did not move with him. Today, somebody will tell you that I believe in God and he can even go further to tell you that what is his own shall never miss his face.

“He will also say whatever is good for the state or for the country he will follow. We all say these but immediately it happens, we don’t get what we want, we start accusing people that they were the ones, who did not make it possible for us. Where is the God you were calling?

“Luckily, we had nine aspirants that contested the governorship primary, eight including the winner are still with us and one other person opted out for personal reasons. As somebody opted out somebody opted in. So, we are not worried,” he maintained.

The governor said APC was working hard to sustain the tempo of continuity, which according to him, could only set the state and country on the path of development.

Masari, who described the APC as the only political party that could turn around the socio-economic fortunes of the state and Nigeria for better, urged the electorate to vote for the party in all elections.