Buhari, Atiku, Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, Others Mourn as Nigeria’s Envoy, Seriki, Dies of Cancer

President Muhammadu Buhari, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, were among the prominent Nigerians, who mourned Nigeria’s envoy to Spain, Chief Demola Seriki, who died yesterday in Madrid, at the age of 63 years, after a long-winding battle with cancer of the pancreas.



A statement by the family announcing his passing and signed by the children, stated that Seriki “passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family in Madrid, Spain.”



Seriki also had a concurrent accreditation as a Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

President Buhari, in a release by presidential spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, said his passing has left the government in shock.

Buhari, therefore, “sympathised with friends and professional colleagues of the nationalist, who distinguished himself in public service, working variously as Minister of State, Interior; Minister of State, Defence; Minister of State, Agriculture and Water Resources, and supervising Minister of Mines and Steel Development.



“President Buhari vividly recalled his meeting with the late Ambassador Seriki exuding his enterprising nature and patriotic zeal during his official visit to Madrid, Spain in June this year, a tour of duty, where he succumbed to the fate of all mortals.

“At this trying period of loss, pain and reflection, the President urged family members, the diplomatic corps, friends and relatives to approximate the legacies of the diplomat, especially in nation building.



President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed.”

Also, a statement from the Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that, “Until his death, Ambassador Seriki was Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, with concurrent accreditation as Permanent Representative to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Spain. He contributed immensely to strengthening Nigeria’s relations with Spain. He will be greatly missed.”



The statement added that Seriki was an astute politician and a seasoned administrator, who served the country in several capacities.

“He was at various times, minister in different federal ministries including, Ministry of Agriculture and Water Resources, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Interior, among other top positions he held in both the public and private sectors.”

Atiku, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, stated that, “the late Ambassador Seriki was a patriot, who served the country meritoriously in different capacities.



“Ambassador Seriki was a consummate politician whose genteel mannerism bore a distinguishing trademark in all assignments he undertook.”

Sanwo-Olu described the death of Seriki as painful, shocking and a big loss to Lagos State and Nigeria.



In his condolence statement, Sanwo-Olu further described the late Seriki as a businessman, politician, and public administrator, whose contributions remained indelible in the hearts of residents of Lagos State and Nigerian citizens as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu, in the statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said the death of Seriki came at a time when his wealth of experience was mostly needed in the country.



“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family, friends, and political associates of the late Nigerian Ambassador to Spain, Chief Demola Seriki,” he said.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, said Seriki was a fine diplomat, who represented Nigeria to the best of his ability, noting that during his lifetime, he dedicated himself to the service of his fatherland and humanity in general.

Gbajabiamila, therefore, sent his heartfelt condolences to the Demola Seriki family, the people and government of Lagos State, and prayed for the repose of his soul.



Also, the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, in a statement in by the Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, described the news of Seriki’s death as shocking, worrisome and unfortunate, noting that the deceased did not show any sign of illness during their last meeting.



Oyebanji, who described Seriki as a big brother and mentor, said the death of the Lagos politician was a personal loss to him, and described him as a highly refined politician, seasoned administrator, patriotic leader, who saw politics and public service as avenue to serve and contribute to nation building.

“Ambassador Seriki was known for his dedication to a worthy cause. He was a loyal party man and a patriotic Nigerian – always ready to serve. The news of his death is quite shocking, disheartening and painful. Losing such a committed and visionary public servant is a huge loss, not only to his family, friends and political associates, but to the country at large,” he said.



The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, while mourning the passing of Seriki, in a statement, described him as a kindhearted and compassionate diplomat.

“It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the passing of Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain, Ambassador Ademola Rasaq Seriki (CON), who passed at the age of 63 years. Ambassador Seriki was kindhearted and compassionate with a personality that was affable and endearing.

“He was a thorough-bred diplomat, who was devoted to his responsibilities, deploying his wealth of experience and knowledge in service of the motherland,” adding that, Seriki was a complete gentleman, who performed creditably at various times when he was called upon to serve the country, first as a Minister and later as an Ambassador.

At the same time, a former Minister of State for Defence and Nigeria’s erstwhile High Commissioner to the Republic of Ghana, Senator Musiliu Olatunde Obanikoro, has described the death of Seriki as shocking and a loss too many.

In a statement he personally signed, Obanikoro described his late friend of many years, political associate and family as a quintessential, committed, and free-spirited person, whose absence will be sorely missed by Nigerians and Lagosians, especially, by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I received with shock, regret and a deep sense of loss, the news of the death of my friend, brother, family, and associate, Demola Seriki. He was a pillar, a believer in human capital and societal development, a staunch advocate of better lives for our people, honest and a role model to many. He devoted and committed his lifetime to lifting and developing others,” he said.