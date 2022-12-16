63 Brigade Applauds Impact of WASA in Promoting Unity, Diverse Cultures in Barracks





Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Commander of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Asaba, Delta State, Brigadier-General David Saraso, has commended officers and men of the 3 Battalion, Effurun Barracks, for upholding the old tradition of West Africa Social Activities (WASA) aimed at sustaining peaceful coexistence in barracks communities through the promotion of Nigerian rich cultural heritage and values.

The commander, who was the Special Guest of Honour at this year’s WASA held at the Effurun Barracks in Delta State yesterday, noted that the yearly event was meant to create a forum for informal and social interaction in a relaxed atmosphere among officers, their families and other residents, while preparing for the year ahead.

Saraso, represented at the event by the Chief of Staff, HQ 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Col. Emmanuel Azenda, commended the officers and men of 3 Battalion for the successful conduct of this year’s training activities that cumulated to the WASA event, and expressed optimism of a greater year ahead both in professionalism and dedication to duties.

He particularly commended the Commanding Officer (Rear) 3 Battalion,

Effurun, Major Ibrahim Liman, and his team for their relentless efforts, hard work, discipline and continuous excellence maintained at the barracks, and charged them on the need to remain focused in maintaining or improving on the standards they have set in the new year.

According to him, “As you commence another training year, I therefore call on you all to remain focused and highly disciplined. At the same time, avoid all forms of distractions that can affect your ability to discharge your duties professionally in line with global best practices.

“This is particularly important, especially now that we are engaged in so many operational tasks geared towards ensuring peace and stability across our dear country.”

The Commanding Officer (Rear) of 3 Battalion, Effurun, Liman, on his own, gave a historical background of the yearly WASA event and how it has helped in maintaining sustainable peace within the barracks community across the country through the promotion of the country’s diverse culture.

He noted that the significance of the yearly event cannot be over emphasised, as it provided the platform to showcase the culture of every tribe in the country “so we can appreciate ourselves even better while also promoting unity of purpose among the officers and men in the various barracks across the country.”