Tricycle Operator Raped by Suspected Ritualists in Awka

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A male tricycle operator, whose name could not be immediately be ascertained, has been allegedly raped by three men for ritual purposes.

Sources said the young men suspected to be involved in modern rituals, also known as Yahoo plus, negotiated the services of the tricyclist, who took them to their house in Okpuno, a suburban town in Awka, where they lured him into their house and took turns to rape him.

The incident happened on Monday, and has also been confirmed by Anambra State Police Command’s Spokesperson, DSP. Toochukwu Ikenga.

Ikenga said that one of the suspects has been arrested while his allies have taken to their heels.

He also confirmed the incident, adding that the state police commissioner has ordered the transfer of the matter from Central Police Station (CPS), where it was formally lodged to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

Ikenga said: “Preliminary information showed that the suspect hired the victim who is a tricycle rider and lured him in a room before having carnal knowledge of him.

“Meanwhile, the result from the doctor’s report showed that there was penetration into his anus, but the arrested suspect denied the allegation.

“Further details shall be communicated as investigations are still ongoing.”