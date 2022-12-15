THISDAY Reporter Emerges Winner at Nestlé Media Awards 2022

THISDAY Newspaper reporter on Features Desk, Rebecca Ejifoma, has emerged winner of the Women Category and the first runner up in the Community Development category at the 2022 Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards.

Her stories on Improving Standard of Living for Rural Women and Growing Ecosystem with Local Milk Sourcing in Nigeria were nominated as the Best and the second best among eight categories at the Nestlé Awards on Saturday, which was held at the brand’s headquarters in the Ilupeju area of Lagos State.

She received a recognition plaque, a Samsung tablet, a Samsung phone, Nestlé branded notepad with pen, a box of Nestlé products, and a set of Oriamo free pods.

In her opening remarks at the awards ceremony, the Corporate Communications and Public Affairs Manager of Nestlé, Mrs Victoria Uwadoka said the award was instituted to reward and encourage journalistic excellence in the country.

She added: “Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards aims to reward professionalism and excellence in reporting and storytelling around Nestlé’s focus areas comprising Affordable Nutrition, Environmental Sustainability, Youth Empowerment, Women Empowerment, Engendering Thriving Communities, and Agriculture.”

A member of the Panel of Judges, Mr Peter Ejiofor appreciated Nestlé Nigeria for the noble initiative.

He, therefore, encouraged those who did not win this year to put in the work next and prepare well for next year.

“I must say the maiden edition of the awards was good but this year is better. From what we saw from their submissions, I feel happy to say that you adhered to the advice given to you as the bases for the awards.

“Congratulations to all of you, and for us as well because we all worked together to make it a success,” Ejiofor commended.

Other winners include Edet Udoh, publisher of the Revealer who emerged as winner of three categories. Chioma Umeha, Health Editor at Daily Independent, emerged the winner of the Community Development category. While Umeha emerged the first runner-up in Women Empowerment, Odutayo Odusanya of Newslounge Media clinched the third position.

Other runners-up in the Best Story on Women Empowerment include Oladeotan John of the Societyradar.com and Rakiya Muhammad of RMTimes as the third.

Winners for Best story on Environmental Sustainability include Udoh in the first position, Vivian Ihechu from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in second position, and Chioma Obinna of the Vanguard in third position.

Winners for each category received a recognition plaque, a Samsung tablet, Nestlé branded Notepad with pen, a box of Nestlé products and a set of Oriamo free pods.

The 2nd position also received recognition plaques as well as Samsung phones and a box of Nestlé products and a set of Oriamo free pods. The third position got plaques, a box of Nestlé products and a set of Oriamo free pods.

CAPTION: Dr Austin Nweze of Pan-Atlantic University handing over the plaque of recognition to Rebecca Ejifoma at the Nestlé Nigeria Media Awards 2022 in Lagos