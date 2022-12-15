P+ Measurement Services Clinches LaPRIGA Award

P+ Measurement Services, Nigeria’s leading Independent Public Relations measurement and evaluation agency, has been awarded at the LaPRIGA (an NIPR Oscar), as the foremost company in its industry, outwitting others with cutting-edge services that are advantageous to clients’ successes.

It was also on that premise that the company with its ground-breaking approach to PR Measurement and Evaluation clinched other laurels, at this year’s Nigeria Media Nite-out and Brandcom awards held in October and November respectively.

The Brandcom event was organised by Brand Communicator, a foremost brands and marketing magazine, which recognises brands and top personnel that have excelled in their industry, while the other is an annual award that celebrates winners in various categories of the media.

Given that, the leading-edge agency has in the past seven years engendered the needed growth for its clients, having worked with over 68 brands and 17 Public Relations agencies in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, which is known as the business destination for foreign investors.

Commenting on the honours, the Chief Insights Officer, Philip Odiakose, said P+ is well committed to boosting its clients’ productivity through its various offerings with up-to-the-minute expertise and value-driven business model that surpasses others in the sector it operates.

He stated that the company’s quest for excellence also spurred other achievements like the ‘Most Resourceful and Innovative Media Monitoring and Intelligence’ agency award, and the ‘Prestige Excellence’ award, both in 2022. Others are the ‘Leader in PR Measurement, Nigeria’ and the ‘PR Industry Influencer, Nigeria’ earned in 2021 by Odiakose.