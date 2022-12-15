Messi: Final on Sunday My Last World Cup Match 

Lionel Messi confirmed yesterday that Argentina’s final clash with France on Sunday at the magnificent 80,000-capacity Lusail Stadium here in Qatar will be his last FIFA World Cup match for the albiceleste.

The 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain star who is playing at his fifth World Cup has surpassed the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano for the South American nation.

Messi was quoted by Argentine media outlet, Diario Deportivo Ole,covering the tournament here in Qatar that he feels happy ending his international career playing in a World Cup final.

“I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final.

“It’s many years for the next one (in 2026 to be jointly hosted by USA, Canada and Mexico) and I don’t think I’ll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it’s the best,” added the Argentina captain.

With his fifth goal in Qatar, Messi has surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times. The tally could be more after Sunday’s final at the Lusail Stadium.

The ‘petit-bomber’ led Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semi-final on Tuesday night at the same ground and will earn his 172nd cap on Sunday when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title in 36 years.

“It’s all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all,” Messi added. “We’re just one step away, after fighting hard, and we’re going to give everything to try to make it happen this time.”

Messi, who equalled Lothar Matthaus’ record for the most World Cup appearances with his 25th start in Tuesday’s semi-final against Croatia, scored their opening goal to take his tally to five same as leader Kylian Mbappe of France whose country took on Morocco in the second semi final last night.

Tuesday’s victory prompted thousands of fans to take to the streets in Argentina to celebrate the national team’s sixth World Cup final appearance.