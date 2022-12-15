  • Thursday, 15th December, 2022

Bawa: EFCC Has Recovered over N30bn from Suspended AGF 

Breaking | 29 mins ago

*Says 3,615 convictions recorded in 2022

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has disclosed that the anti-graft agency has  recovered over N30 billion from the suspended Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed.

The Commission is currently prosecuting Ahmed over alleged N109 billion fraud.

Speaking with newsmen Thursday at the State House, Abuja, Bawa said with the recovery from the Suspended Accountant General of the Federation the agency was poised to pursuing to a logical conclusion the charges against Ahmed in the court of law.

Giving a breakdown of the achievements of the anti-graft body from January to December, 2022, he gave other recoveries as N134,33,759,574.25, $121,769,076.30, £21,020.00, €156,925.00, ¥21,350.00, CFA300,000.00 among others.

Bawa also revealed that over 3,615 convictions were recorded within the period, adding that the administration is serious about its anti-corruption programme.

The EFCC boss announced that following the nationwide auction of forfeited  automobiles, it will be followed by the disposal of over 150 houses to interested buyers.

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.