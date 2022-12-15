Bawa: EFCC Has Recovered over N30bn from Suspended AGF 

*Says 3,615 convictions recorded in 2022

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has disclosed that the anti-graft agency has recovered over N30 billion from the suspended Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Idris Ahmed.

The Commission is currently prosecuting Ahmed over alleged N109 billion fraud.

Speaking with newsmen Thursday at the State House, Abuja, Bawa said with the recovery from the Suspended Accountant General of the Federation the agency was poised to pursuing to a logical conclusion the charges against Ahmed in the court of law.

Giving a breakdown of the achievements of the anti-graft body from January to December, 2022, he gave other recoveries as N134,33,759,574.25, $121,769,076.30, £21,020.00, €156,925.00, ¥21,350.00, CFA300,000.00 among others.

Bawa also revealed that over 3,615 convictions were recorded within the period, adding that the administration is serious about its anti-corruption programme.

The EFCC boss announced that following the nationwide auction of forfeited automobiles, it will be followed by the disposal of over 150 houses to interested buyers.

