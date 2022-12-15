2023: Abiodun Charges Residents on Timely Collection of PVCs





James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has called on the people of the state to take advantage of the period introduced by the Independent National Electoral

Commission (INEC) to collect their Permanent Voter’s Card, stating that “your PVCs are your voices.”

Abiodun made the call during the state Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons held at the Arcade Ground of the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He maintained that the collection of PVCs is key to participating in the forthcoming elections, charging the people of the state not to be disenfranchised.

The governor said: “As elections are fast approaching, do not be disenfranchised, please go and collect your Permanent Voter’s Card.” Earlier in his message, the President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Wale Oke, while noting that one of the reasons God sent His only son, Jesus Christ, into world was to bring the people out of darkness. adding that God Himself does not want his children to live in darkness.

Oke, who noted it is in the place of light that direction could be found by the people, added that the people get lost because they are in darkness.

The bishop, while disclosing that the people can only escape the grip of hell and darkness if they are in the light, added that without Jesus Christ, there won’t be peace.