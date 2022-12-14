Senate Refers NDDC Board Nominees to Committee

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday referred to its Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, the request of President Muhammadu Buhari urging it to screen for confirmation, the appointment of the chairman, managing director, executive directors and members of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, asked the committee to carry out the screening exercise and submit its report on Tuesday next week for deliberation and necessary approval.

Buhari had on penultimate week asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of his Special Assistant on New Media, Ms. Lauretta Ifeanyi-Onochie as the substantive chairman of the board of the NDDC.

Buhari’s letter that was read at plenary by the Senate President also named 14 others as managing director, executive directors and members of the board.

Lawan said that the President appointed Ifeanyi-Onochie from Delta State as the Chairman, representing the South-South geopolitical zone on the board.

He also appointed Mr. Samuel Ogbokwu from Bayelsa State as the managing director, who would serve for a term of two years to complete the term of his predecessor in office.

Other members are Mr. Dimgba Erugba, representing Abia State; Dr. Emem Willcox Wills (Akwa Ibom); Mr. Denyanbofa Dimaro (Bayelsa State); Hon. Orok Duke (Cross River) and Dr. Pius Odudu (Edo State).

They also included, Mr. Anthony Ekenne, (Imo State); Hon. Gbenga Edema, (Ondo State); Mr. Elekwachi Dimkpa (Rivers State); Mr. Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, (Nasarawa State), representing North-central zone); Mr. Sadiq Sami Sule-Ikoh (Kebbi State) for North-west and Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN), from Adamawa State for North-east.

The President also nominated Major-General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd) from Edo State as executive director for Finance) and Mr. Charles Ogunmola from Ondo State as the executive director for Projects.