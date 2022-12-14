Senate Confirms CBN Deputy Govs’ Appointments for Second Term 

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Wednesday confirmed the appointments of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees as deputy governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aisha Ahmad and Edward Lametek Adamu, for second and final terms in office.

Their confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions chaired by Senator Uba Sani.

Uba said the nominees’ appointments were in line with the CBN Act, adding that they possess relevant academic qualifications.

He said that the committee did not receive any petition against them and they also scaled through the screening of relevant security agencies.

Ahmad and Adamu were first appointed as CBN deputy governors in charge of the Financial System Stability and Corporate Services Directorate respectively in March 2018.

President Buhari, in a letter earlier addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, asked the Upper Chamber to confirm their nominations in the “usual expeditious manner”.

According to the letter, Ahmad as Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability, is responsible for leading the effort to promote a sound financial system in Nigeria; one of the principal objects of the bank as specified within the CBN Act.

Ahmad is a member of the Governing Board and Committee of Governors at the CBN.

She is also the Chairman of the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) – a not-for-profit organisation offering training, consulting and research services for the financial services sector.

Her banking and investment career spans several financial institutions including NAL Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, among others.

Also, Adamu began his career in the Unified Public Service (UPS) in 1983 with the Bauchi State Civil Service.

He spent 35 years in the UPS, 25 of which was spent in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

During his years in the CBN, he was seconded to the Gombe State Civil Service from 2008 to 2010 as the Senior Special Assistant and Head, Procurement Management and Due Process Office.

He returned to the CBN in 2010 and was appointed Director of the Strategy Management Department in 2012, after a selection process.

He was later deployed in the Human Resources Department of the Bank in 2016 as Director, a position he held until his retirement from the services of the Bank on February 14, 2018.