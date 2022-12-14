Peace Critical to National Integration, Says Lawmaker





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

As 2023 elections approach, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Peller, yesterday, noted that peace is critical for the sustainability of national integration and democracy in the country.

This is just as he said the youth in the country have significant roles to play in peace building, stating that he will not hesitate to initiate strategies and supporting anything that is youth-driven.

Peller, who is representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency in Oyo state, said these during a visit to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams.

The lawmaker who was accompanied by the Chairman of Monarch Groups, Prince S. Williams, said the visit was part of his efforts towards strengthening peaceful coexistence of the Yorubas with all other tribes both within and outside Yorubaland, urging all to embrace and preach peace to pave way for progress, love and unity irrespective of ethnic, political or religious affiliation.

According to him, he and his host agreed that

with the 2023 election few months away propagating peace among all Nigerians should be the duty of every patriotic Nigerian especially those who are regarded as leaders in the society.

He said, “We had an elaborate discussion bordering on how to strengthen peaceful coexistence of the Yorubas with all other tribes both within and outside Yorubaland particularly as the 2023 elections beckon.

“In the course of our discussion, we agreed that before any meaningful progress can be recorded in any part of the country, there is need for all tribes and ethnic groups to interact and live peacefully with one another. There cannot be progress without peace.

“Without peace, there can never be meaningful progress neither can there be societal development. When we embrace peace, we embrace love, unity and progress which will help in making the country a better place for all.

“The bottom line is that irrespective of our ethnic, religious and political affiliation, we all need one another to survive and advance appropriately.This is why we must not compromise our peaceful coexistence.

“Nigerian youths have significant roles to play in peace building and this is why I will not hesitate in initiating strategies and supporting anything that is youth-driven.”

On his preferred presidential candidate,

the Ayedero of Yorubaland, explained that he does not have any yet, stating that he will inform his followers about who to vote for after January 1, 2023.

“Settling for a presidential candidate of your choice by January 2023 is not too late”, he said.

Aare Adams in his remarks, lauded his efforts to support the youth through the Lead Generation Initiative (LGI) by training thousands of youths across the country on effective leadership skills, strategic communication, civic responsibility, active citizenship, political mobilization, political organizing and nation building.

He also commended him on his group, WE2GEDA Nigeria, of which he is the National Coordinator, a movement of millions of young patriotic Nigerians, coming together, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation, to establish a new united system of leadership comprising young, competent and patriotic leaders for selfless and more effective governance.