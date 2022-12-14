FIFA Best Awards to Hold Feb 27 



The Best FIFA Football Awards 2022, honouring the outstanding members of the world’s most popular sport, will take place on February 27, 2023.

According to FIFA, voting in the various categories, which will take place on FIFA+, will begin January 12, 2023.

The Best FIFA Football Awards reward the standout candidates in each field, regardless of championship or nationality, for their respective achievements during the period between August 8, 2021 and December 18, 2022 – the date, of course, of the FIFA World Cup final. They not only represent the game’s highest honour for coaches and footballers, but are a celebration in which football fans are recognised.

The following awards will be up for grabs: The Best FIFA Women’s Player, The Best FIFA Men’s Player, The Best FIFA Women’s Coach, The Best FIFA Men’s Coach, The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper, The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper, FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11, FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11, FIFA Fair Play Award, FIFA Puskás Award (awarded for the best goal of the year) and the FIFA Fan Award.

Last year, Alexia Putellas and Robert Lewandowski were recognised as the outstanding performers in women and men’s football respectively, with the Polish striker picking up The Best FIFA Men’s Player for the second year in succession.

Emma Hayes and Thomas Tuchel, the then Chelsea duo, were voted The Best FIFA Women’s Coach and The Best FIFA Men’s Coach respectively, while Edouard Mendy made it a hat-trick for the London club by being chosen as The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper. Christiane Endler, meanwhile, was named The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper.