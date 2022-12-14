APC Flags off Presidential, Governorship Campaign In Minna

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The All Progressives Congress APC on Wednesday flagged off its presidential and governorship campaigns in Minna Niger state.

Also flagged off was the National Assembly and state assembly campaigns.

The Presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate Senator Kashim Shetima were in attendance at the campaign flag off held at the Trade Fair Complex in the Niger state capital.

Prominent members of the party including the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau state Governor Mr Simon Lalong, the governorship candidate of the party Umar Mohammed Bago, the senate President Ahmed Lawan, Kano state Governor Umar Ganduje, Jigawa state Governor Abubakar Badaru, Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule were in attendance .

Former Edo state governor Adams Oshiomole, Senator Sani Musa, state Chairman of the party Haliru Zakari and national and state legislators were also in attendance.

Asiwaju Tinubu who presided over the event was welcomed by a tumultuous crowd chanting the praises of the presidential standard bearer and his running mate and even when he rose to speak he was overwhelmed by the thunderous shout from the huge crowd.

The large crowd of people with various groups holding posters endorsing Tinubu, Shettimma and the APC governorship candidate, Honorable Umar Bago welcomed the candidate to the trade fair complex.

After the flag off of the campaign, Tinubu and his team proceeded to the eastern bypass to commission the Tinubu/Shetima campaign office of the north central zone in Minna which houses a situation room for the 2023 general election in Minna.

The secretariat was donated by Mr Idris Malagi, a former governorship aspirant on the platform of the party.

Malagi in a brief remark assured Tinubu that the people of Niger state will vote for him overwhelmingly in next years election

Malagi also donated some operational vehicles to the PCC in the zone.