Mixta Africa Launches Affordable Housing Rent-to-own Schemes

Bennett Oghifo

Mixta Africa, a leading infrastructure developer and real estate company with passion for providing secured, affordable and futuristic housing models, has unveiled DUO, a housing financing solutions designed for middle-income earners.

Speaking at the launch, Country Manager, Mixta Africa, Mrs. Sade Hughes said lack of access to housing finance has contributed greatly to the housing deficit in the country.

She noted that the gap between demand and supply of affordable housing finance products is huge. This presents a sizeable business opportunity and as an innovative financial inclusion company, the onus is on them to develop a solutions that will critically tackle this deficit with the aim of easing housing finance for middle-income families.

“DUO is an initiative for home acquisition focused on affordability for subscribers. The financial ecosystem is evolving and cost of fund is a major stumbling block to realizing affordable housing and as a responsive financial inclusion company, we needed to intervene and activate a solution that will addresses the twin challenge of cost of fund and housing affordability”, she explained

Mixta Africa, Chief Commercial Officer, Mrs. Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani says, “DUO is a homegrown solution for Middle-income earners who have difficulty paying outrightly for a house or experiencing delays in accessing a mortgage.”

“It supports subscribers by taking away the discomfort and possible friction of owning a house and easing the journey to home ownership by providing a win, win scheme, where you start out meeting your housing need as a tenant and end up as a homeowner in a simple, straightforward transaction; making property investments more accessible and affordable.”

“The thought of being a tenant paying your due rent and subsequently becoming a homeowner within 3 years is the major attraction for interested subscribers as you now have the opportunity of not only living your dream of becoming a homeowner but also enjoying the benefit of living in a serene community and luxury environment that offers all the comfort, convenience and recreation necessary for a healthy life,” she added.

“All an interested subscriber need to do is to visit the company’s website: duo.mixtafrica.com, complete the interest form and receive an application form via email, fill and submit the form and make a minimum 5% equity payment to secure the subscription; pay the first year rent and in three years time you become a proud homeowner,” she further explained.

DUO rent-to-own scheme is currently applicable to Mixta’s fully finished 2 bedroom Marula Park home. Marula Park is located in Lagos New Town, off Lekki- Epe Expressway; surrounding estates like Beechwood Park and the prestigious Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate.

Mixta Africa is one of the most prominent developers in the African real estate sector with project experience in 8 countries across Africa.The company was founded in April 2005 and is a subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Company (ARM), one of Nigeria’s non-banking financial institution with over US$3.5 billion under management, with its headquarters in Lagos.