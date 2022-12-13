Military Probes Fire Incident at Defence Headquarters Complex

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The military high command, yesterday, launched an investigation into the fire outbreak at the Defence Headquarters Complex.

Fire fighters from the military and the Federal Fire Service battled and contained the fire incident, which occurred at the second floor of the Defence Headquarters located in Area 7, Garki, Abuja.

The cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be established as at press time.

A statement by the Director, Defence Information (DDI), Maj Gen Jimmy Akpor, said the fire outbreak was contained by the combined effort of the military and the personnel of the Federal Fire Service.

“All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life,” the statement stated.

It said while normalcy had returned to the defence establishment, “investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately”.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor and the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, have hailed the skill acquisition programme embarked upon by the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA).

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the batches 12th and 14th of the DEPOWA Skill Acquisition Center held at the Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja, Irabor said the center had added value to the military establishment and reduced unemployment of youths in the barracks.

He lauded the President of DEPOWA, Mrs Anuli Irabor and heads of the Navy Officers Wives Association (NOWA), Mrs Aisha Gambo and the Air Force Officers Wives Association, Mrs Olubunmi Amao, for their initiatives and support for the center.

He also urged the 126 graduands to put the starter packs and the cash given to them to effective use.

In his remarks, Gambo stated that research had shown that majority of the unemployed youth were females, who often ended up as prostitutes.

While noting that the way out was skill acquisition, which would promote self-reliance, he added: “With successful training in these skills, unemployment will be reduced,” and urgedthem to put to good use their starter kits.