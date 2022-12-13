  • Tuesday, 13th December, 2022

13 year-old Impregnated by  75-year-old Guardian Rescued, Culprit Arrested

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

A 13-year-old girl (name withheld) who was recently delivered of a baby has been rescued by the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Children’s Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, and kept in a safe place.

The news of the delivery of the teenage girl broke out on social media at the weekend,  making  the Commissioner  to go in search of her, and was found in an undisclosed hospital, where she was held for inability to pay hospital bill.

The ministry said the teenage mother was rescued by the team from the ministry and taken to a safe place, after she was interviewed on the circumstances that brought about her condition.

In the interview, she stated that she was put in the family way by her guardian, who she identified as Mr. Sunday. The girl, who hails from Akwa Ibom, while her biological parents stay in Agulu, Anambra State, said she was not the only one involved in Mr. Sunday’s knack for defiling children.

“Mr Sunday’s wife is known as Madam Ghana. This started when Madam Ghana travelled to the village. I’m not the only one involved. There is another girl who is seven years old, Mr Sunday used to sleep with her too.

“I once told Madam Ghana about it, and she cautioned her husband, but when it continued, I could not do much any longer.”

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the ministry, Miss Chidimma Ikeanyionwu has revealed that the culprit, Mr Sunday Muoghalu has been arrested.

Ikeanyionwu said the culprit has been arrested and would be charged to court soon.

She quoted the Commissioner for Women and Children’s Welfare as saying that the Anambra State government would not tolerate such indecent act, and that as many people  who  indulge in such action, government will ensure that they do not go free.

Mr Muoghalu, 75 years old was also said to have admitted impregnating the girl, saying that it was not intentional.

Ikeanyionwu said: “He said he was only playing with the girl and didn’t know she would get pregnant.”

