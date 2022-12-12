Sack Randy Lecturers, Buhari Tells Varsities

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo



President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend enjoined authorities of Nigerian Universities to emulate the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state in ensuring the termination of appointment of lecturers guilty of sexually harassing female students.

President Buhari, who was the visitor to the university, while speaking at the 46th convocation ceremony of the school at it campus in Ile-Ife, explained that lives of female students cannot be entrusted in the hands of randy lecturers across universities campuses in Nigeria.

The president, who was represented by the Director of Education Planning at the National Universities Commission, Dr Noel Saliu, noted that government will not sign any agreement it cannot fulfill with school unions.

According to him, “I will be failing in my duty as visitor if I do not commend the council and management of this great citadel of learning for dealing, very decisively, with cases of sexual harassment. In fact, this university deserves commendation on the way and manner it is tackling sexual and other related harassments headlong, without minding whose ox is gored. “

“I want other institutions of higher learning to emulate O.A.U in summarily terminating the appointment or dismissing any lecturer who uses or is using his advantageous position to sexually harass our young, unassuming, innocent and impressionable girls. We cannot continue to entrust the lives of our promising young girls into the hands of some sexually reckless individuals who are masquerading as lecturers on our campuses,” he stressed.

The president remarked that government alone cannot adequately fund education, hence, it is imperative to introduce sustainable model of funding education in the country.

He said: “I want all of us to know and note that Government alone cannot provide the resources required for funding tertiary education. In fact, in most countries, the cost of education is jointly shared between the government and the people, especially at the tertiary level.It is imperative, therefore, that we introduce a highly sustainable model of funding tertiary education.”

“This government remains committed to the implementation of agreement reached with staff unions within the available resources, and we are resolute that we will not sign any agreement that we cannot truthfully implement.”

In the address of the University Chancellor, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, tasked parents to continue to invest in the future of their children by ensuring that they enjoy quality education.

Also the Vice Chancellor, Professor Simeone Bamire made it clear that as part of the university advancement, the school was selected among beneficiary of the special ICT broadband infrastructure projects of the federal government, which will further position it as a leading ICT-driven institution.