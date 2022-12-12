Police Repel Terrorists’ Attacks, Arrest 10 in Zamfara

Onuminya Innocent



The tactical operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command yesterday said they repelled terrorists’ attacks, arrested 10 suspected terrorists and recovered two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, 104 round of live ammunitions, large quantity of dry leaf suspected to be cannabis.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Mohammed Shehu, said the police tactical operatives while on confidence building patrol in Zurmi and Shinkafi Local Government Areas of the state when they received a distress call about terrorists’ plan to attack some villages in the two LGAs, and they swiftly mobilised to the scene and engaged the terrorists in a gun battle which they (terrorists) retreat into the forest.

The PPRO stated that their men foiled the terrorists’ attacks in Zurmi and Shinkafi LGAs of the state after engaging them in a gun duel that lasted for hours, thereby forcing the suspected terrorists to retreat into the forest with possible gunshot wounds, and recovered two AK-47 rifles and 104 rounds of live ammunition from the scene.

He also said the men arrested two suppliers of hard drugs to the terrorists in the forest, Murtala Dahiru, 25, from Galadi village in Shinkafi LGA and Sani Mohammed, 39, of Talata Mafara LGA of the state.

The four suspects were arrested on a 18-seater Toyota vehicle conveying large quantity of dry leaf suspected to be Indian hemp from Lagos which is to be delivered at Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State, and the suspects, in the course of interrogation, confessed that the consignment was meant for terrorists operating in a forest in Shinkafi LGA in the state.

The police tactical operatives also arrested two suspects for partnering terrorists to impose levies on Kwarya Tsugunne and Yanbuki villages in Maru and Zurmi LGAs of Zamfara State.

According to the police, the suspects had during interrogation confessed to them that on several occasions, they imposed levies on villagers that amounted to millions of naira and delivered same to the terrorists while gotten their percentages.

They further confessed that recently, they imposed and collected a levy of one N1.2 million from Kwarya Tsugunne village.

The PPRO said discreet investigation is ongoing, after which, all the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.