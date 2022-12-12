Police Arrest Septuagenarian for Raping Four-year-old Niece in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



Operatives attached to the Obi Division of the Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested a septuagenarian, Isa Nana Okpoku, for allegedly raping his four years old niece.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, DSP Ramhan Nansel, revealed this in a statement in Lafia.

According to Nansel, “Isa Nana Okpoku, who is a 75 years old man, hails from Daddare Development Area in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.”

The PPRO explained that the arrest of the septuagenarian followed a report that was lodged at the Obi Divisional Police Headquarters on October 10, 2022 at about 0800hrs.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his niece are both residents in the same house thus, he lured the victim into his room and willfully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her,” he explained.

The state police command image maker continued that the victim was however, rushed to the hospital for medical examination where the doctor confirmed the hymen was broken.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Maiyaki Mohammed Baba, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the offence; upon conclusion, the suspect will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction for prosecution,” Nansel assured.