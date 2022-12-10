OHLA Hits the Charts with Debut EP

Tosin Clegg

Waves after waves, the Nigerian music industry is experiencing a Tsunami of sounds like never before. Amongst these new Afrobeats stars is OHLA. Born Bukola Ireti Holo, OHLA’s debut EP, a seven-track specially curated EP titled “Afro Icon” is an inspirational, melodic, all-round Afrobeats sound, which landed on the charts almost immediately after its release.

Hugely influenced by the diverse sounds and genres of music she grew up listening to as a kid, this project is expected to resonate with all audiences.

Blending her own eclectic music style, The EP is set to position the rising talent as one of the future stars to look out for. ‘Afro Icon’ EP is out on all digital platforms. The project features veteran rapper Vector and prolific producer Mystro. Tracks produced by Big Mouse and Mystro.

The Ondo State-born singer, who is currently signed to international music label GIFTED Nation, explains that her music is a beautiful bag of emotions put together to tell her story.

“I want the underprivileged, especially girls and the young generation coming up in their different niches to listen to my sound and feel good about themselves, be proud of their roots, be brave at all times, not to be scared to make moves and stay iconic in their own uniqueness without bowing to societal pressure.”

The brand OHLA is here to make a sterling introduction to the music scene with her “Afro Icon” body of work.