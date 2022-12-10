HURIWA Raises the Alarm over Impending Breakdown of Law, Order in Osun

* Warns IG against redeployment of Olaleye

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Saturday raised the alarm over what it described as an “impending breakdown of law and order” in Osun State, following the change of government from the administration of former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to that of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The advocacy group, which sounded the warning in Abuja, at a press briefing to commemorate the 2022 International Human Rights Day, also appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IG) not to take any action that would worsen the security situation in the state through the redeployment of the current Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Mr Faleye Olaleye.

According to the National Coordinator of HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, “After the change of government in Osun State on Sunday, December 4, 2022, the state that was known to be very peaceful, suddenly became a theatre of war as thugs freely carried guns, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, chasing innocent citizens around.

“By the next day, Monday, December 5, 2022, these thugs went round the state, especially the motor parks, shooting sporadically, maiming many for life and killing a few.”

While stating that the police, under CP Olaleye, acted promptly and saved the situation from degenerating, HURIWA claimed that the state government which appeared uncomfortable with his actions immediately began to plot his removal.

“Today, we hear that CP Olaleye has been transferred for refusing to do their bidding. Curiously, the person being posted, one CP Patrick Longe, was recommended by another CP from Ede, the country home of the new governor. We equally hear that CP Longe had gone ahead to pledge allegiance to some power brokers in the state.

“To show that even the IGP, Usman Baba, is not pleased with the posting, he sent out a signal posting the new CP, but said it is subject to approval by the Police Service Commission,” Onwubiko said.

He also observed that it is so rare that the IG would subject the redeployment of a police personnel to the approval of the Police Service Commission, adding that the commission only has power on promotion and disciplinary issues, while redeployment is at the discretion of the IG.

“To this end, therefore, we call on the IG to rescind his decision to post CP Longe to Osun State to avoid a breakdown of law and order, as from all indications, he is drafted to the state for a hatchet mission.

“Osun needs a neutral and highly professional Commissioner of Police who is uncompromisingly committed to the maintenance of law and order no matter whose ox is gored.

“They should also let Nigerians know CP Faleye’s offence to warrant his removal after just two months as Commissioner of Police in Osun State and despite the huge commendations by the good people of Osun for his professionalism.

“In any case, given the crisis of confidence that has already been brewed, the world is now put on notice that the building tension in Osun is avoidable and they now know whom to hold responsible in the event of any breakdown of law and order should the IGP insist on foisting CP Patrick on Longe on Osun,” he added.