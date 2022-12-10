Buhari to APC Members: You Have to Cooperate, Close Ranks to Avoid Defeat at 2023 Polls

* Leaves for Washington Sunday to attend US-African leaders summit

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday assessed the readiness of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 general election in the country with a call on the party members to close ranks ahead of the polls billed for the first quarter of next year.

Speaking while receiving the Katsina State APC governorship candidate, Dr Dikko Radda, and his running mate, Faruk Lawal Jobe, at his Daura residence, the president urged members of the party to unite and cooperate with one another as a prerequisite for victory in the coming elections.

President Buhari said party leaders need “to sit together,” to avoid divisions and ensure unity in order to avoid defeat at elections.

He said he received frequent reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State and felt happy that so much hard work was being put into the exercise.

The president for the umpteenth time reiterated his determination to allow the reign of free, fair and credible elections in the country, adding that the outcomes in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun States were testimonies of that resolution on his part.

He added that he felt honoured by the visit and wished the party a very good outcome in the contest.

Meanwhile, Buhari will on Sunday, December 11, 2022, depart for Washington, USA to join other African leaders at the United States-Africa Leaders Summit.

According to a release issued on Saturday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, the high level meeting, which holds from December 13 to 15, is at the instance of the United States President, Joe Biden, who looks forward to “working with African governments, civil society, diaspora communities across the United States and the private sector to continue strengthening our shared vision for the future of US-Africa relations”.

The event is expected to demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa and underscore the importance of US-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.

The summit further seeks more pragmatic ways to foster new economic engagement; advance peace, security, and good governance; reinforce commitment to democracy, human rights and civil society; work collaboratively to strengthen regional and global health security; promote food security; respond to the climate crisis; amplify diaspora ties; and promote education and youth leadership.

On the first day, Buhari will speak on the topic ‘Conservation, Climate Adaptation and a Just Energy Transition’, dwelling directly on the ”Just Energy Transition” component.

He will also address some of the other sub-themes of the summit, as well as participate in the US-Africa Business Forum (USABF) hosted by the US Department of Commerce, which focuses on increased trade and investment between the United States and African nations.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Corporate Council of Africa will host the Nigerian delegation to a US-Nigeria Business and Investment Forum Business Roundtable during which Nigerian organisations and businesses are expected to sign agreements with their American counterparts.

President Buhari, who will be accompanied on the trip by Governors Bala Mohammed and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Bauchi and Kwara States respectively, some ministers and other top government officials, is expected back in the country on Sunday, December 18.