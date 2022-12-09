Rotary Club Promises Greater Impact as New President is Installed

Mary Nnah

The newly installed president of the Rotary Club of Lagos Island, Rotarian Anant Sabat has highlighted a few areas of focus and priorities for this service year while promising greater impact and increased participation for the Rotary year.

Speaking during his investiture ceremony as the 7th President of the Rotary Club of Lagos Island, Sabat said that although the new team of office bearers has already done a great start this imaginative year standing up to the huge responsibility entrusted upon it to serve humanity, the club was determined to increase its impact and expand its reach through participation in various projects.

“Every day has been a great day full of learning and allows us to shape to face new exciting challenges on the way while serving society, which helps us to sharpen and improve our skills as a leader.”

Sabat who hinted that the club recently completed its first 100 days in office, added, “I heartily congratulate each one of you for your great contribution and hard work dedicated to serving the underprivileged. We thank God for his mercy and blessing and positive energy from our fellow Rotarians and well-wisher for the great star”, he noted.

Noting that though a Rotarian president or office bearer’s daily life was extremely busy coupled with official commitments, which makes rotary works demand a good amount of time and commitment, Sabat promised that the Club is determined to use a public image to increase public understanding of Rotary’s work and attract like-minded people, corporates to do bigger projects to serve humanity and protect the environment.

“To be a leader, you have to have a lot of experience. I have been a Rotarian for the past seven years and I have served in various capacities, so I have in dept knowledge of Rotary, how to execute service projects and how to take the Rotary works ahead.”, Anant noted.

The Consul-General of India, Lagos, Chandramouli Kumar Kern during the event commended the club for its impact on society to a very large extent.

“It is a great honour for the Indian community that Mr. Anant Sabat is made the president of the Rotary Club of Lagos Island. I like the ideology of the Rotary Club, and I feel that they are doing good for society. In my recent days in Lagos, I realised that the Indian community is supporting Rotary tremendously.

He advised the Indian community to continue doing the good work they are doing by supporting social courses for Nigerians.

The high point of the event was when the Rotary Club of Lagos Island announced the donation of a One Million Naira grant to the late Rev. Fr. Charles Ogada for his efforts in alleviating the suffering of the downtrodden and impacting society. Late Ogada, who passed on in March this year, was also presented a posthumous award by the Club, founded Spiritan Self Awareness Initiative (SSAI), otherwise known as Joy Village.

Others also awarded for humanitarian service included Mr. Yogesh Naik, a Trustee of Rotary Eye Institute, Navsari, India among others.